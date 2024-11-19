Star NFL WR calls out Bengals for failing to extend Ja'Marr Chase last offseason
For some reasons not entirely understood by anyone outside of the organization, the Cincinnati Bengals decided not to extend star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase last offseason, despite the fact that Chase had firmly established himself as one of the best pass-catchers in the entire NFL over his first three seasons in the league.
Not only would the Bengals have avoided some unnecessary drama by simply extending Chase as soon as he became eligible and paying him what he's worth, but the team also probably cost themselves more money by waiting.
Deebo Samuel got a good laugh in at Cincinnati's expense
Chase has been having a stellar season for the Bengals, as he's currently leading the league in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns. In the process, he's only increased his value. That reality isn't lost on Chase's agent, or fellow star receivers.
During a recent podcast appearance, San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel dropped a truth bomb regarding Cincinnati's failure to lock up Chase long-term last summer.
“I bet they wish they had [paid him]. Week by week, that boy showing folks like, why they should’ve just went ahead and cut the check, man," Samuel said. "Because now the Brinks truck gonna be more than one. It’s gonna be about two.
"With how he’s playing, now it’s [Chase’s contract value] just going to get bigger and bigger," he added. "Now you’re going to have another problem this offseason as far as, like, how much do you pay him.”
Samuel isn't wrong, at all. Chase is worth top dollar, and while he's playing on a contract that's well below his true value this season, it's unlikely that he would be willing to do so again next season. The size of NFL contracts increases annually, so Chase is going to be worth more than ever after the current campaign.
The Bengals have a history of being frugal when it comes to paying their own players, but hopefully they're well aware of just how important Chase is to overall team success. Together, Chase and Joe Burrow form arguably the best quarterback-receiver duo in the entire NFL, and since Burrow is locked up long-term on a big-money deal, it only makes sense that Chase should be too.
The Bengals will have a plethora of priorities over the offseason, but getting a deal done with Chase should be at the top of the list.