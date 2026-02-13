Star players Bengals could rescue from apocalyptic situations via trade

The Cincinnati Bengals need to look anywhere they can to upgrade their defense for the 2026 season. It's been reputably reported that they're planning to spend in free agency to help complement Joe Burrow's elite offense better. Whether that comes to pass is a mystery.

At the heart of the mystery is the Trey Hendrickson dilemma. The Bengals are apparently mulling the franchise tag. They don't seem to want him in Cincinnati for the long haul. Hendrickson doesn't want to be there. Feigning an alliance seems stupid, but that's just me. Nah, it ain't just me. It's stupid.

Anyway, if Hendrickson's franchise tag eats up most of Cincinnati's cap space, signing free agents will be difficult. Perhaps the trade market is more viable, then? And perhaps Hendrickson could be dangled as a tag-and-trade chip to play?

Bengals exploit Dolphins' dire dilemma by scoring Minkah Fitzpatrick

Miami has a mess on its hands with Tua Tagovailoa's contract. That needs to be offloaded to somebody. Minkah Fitzpatrick once played in the AFC North for the Steelers, but Bengals fans would get over that in a hurry if he came to the Queen City.

With the Dolphins north of $16 million in the salary cap red and in the throes of a huge rebuild, Fitzpatrick probably won't want to stick around. He's a true blue-chip safety who'd be an incalculable upgrade over Geno Stone in Cincinnati.

Although the 2026 NFL Draft is pretty stacked at the safety position, nothing's stopping the Bengals from double-dipping at that spot. Jordan Battle isn't some long-term lock of a franchise player. Nickelback Jalen Davis is a free agent, too.

If worst comes to worst, Fitzpatrick can play the nickel just like he did on the majority of his 2025 snaps whilst ranking fifth among all safety types in PFF's grading.

Daron Payne escapes Commanders' defensive nightmare to spark Cincinnati's turnaround

Not that Daron Payne is some phenomenal player. His apex of 11.5 sacks in 2022 is well behind him. That said, he was a critical piece to Washington's defense that made the NFC Championship Game two postseasons ago.

Payne had only missed one regular-season game prior to this past year when he missed two. There's something to be said about that type of consistency and durability in the trenches.

Washington was the only defense that gave up more yards than the Bengals last season. Payne was so frustrated that he started punching opponents.

From @GMFB: #Commanders DL Daron Payne was suspended one game for punching Amon-Ra St. Brown, while we also took a look at tonight's injuries. pic.twitter.com/3kFpfQabuy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2025

Safe to say Payne will aim to be on his best behavior in the coming years. That ain't exactly the type of conduct you get more than one strike on.

That Commanders defense got old fast. And Adam Peters may be the most overrated GM in all of football. Other than getting to choose between Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye as his QB of the future in a no-lose scenario, what good has he done since taking his post?

Anyway, bottom-line point being, Payne is the biggest cap hit on Washington's books for 2026. It'd only be a one-year rental for the Bengals unless they extended Payne upon trading him, but that's certainly doable.

I say it's doable, by the way, only if Trey Hendrickson is part of the trade package. This is a win-win for both teams. From what I can make out, five of the Commanders' top six defensive ends are hitting free agency. Few teams are needier at that spot.

Why should the Bengals give up Hendrickson for some arbitrary draft pick when there's a proven vet at a position of need to be had?

And it'd save Cincinnati room on the 2026 cap, versus hanging onto a disgruntled Hendrickson. I struggle to see how this is a bad idea.

Jessie Bates becomes Bengals' homecoming king in trade with Falcons

This comes full circle back to Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Dolphins reclaimed him last offseason in their Jalen Ramsey trade with Pittsburgh. If Cincinnati can't score Minkah, a reunion could be in the offing in a Jessie Bates trade.

Bates was pivotal to the Bengals' defensive success when they went to Super Bowl LVI and another AFC title game. His absence has left a black hole of badness in the secondary. The 2026 campaign marks a contract year for Bates. Things haven't exactly gone swimmingly in Atlanta.

As the Falcons transition to a new regime, they ought to consider who their core will be going forward. It's doubtful that Bates will be in Atlanta's longer-term plans. Xavier Watts was phenomenal as a rookie safety, and the Falcons, like Miami, have their own QB nonsense to negotiate.

Kirk Cousins needs to be released. Extensions are on the horizon for stud wideout Drake London and first-team All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson. Atlanta could also opt to keep dynamic tight end Kyle PItts for the long haul.

That adds up to Bates being an ideal trade candidate. Come on home, Jessie!!