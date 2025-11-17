Stock up, stock down: 2 Bengals who've excelled in 2025, and 2 major flops

In a season that has been all over the place, it’s no secret that something is wrong with the Cincinnati Bengals. Games that were supposed to be easy wins fell through the cracks, injuries all over the place, and questionable play calls are just a few of the issues this year.

While some players have been disappointing to watch this year, others have been really exciting to watch, and have really showed up for the team and helped make the season fun and competitive each Sunday.

So, let’s get into the biggest notables who have excelled, along with the most disheartening flops.

Excelled - Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco, in the few weeks he’s been a Bengal, has made games super competitive once again. He has been the perfect interim quarterback while Burrow recovers. While the season's 3-7 record is what it is, it's not an indictment of what Flacco can do in this offense. Flacco’s breakout game for the team came in Week 7 against the Steelers; the offense came to life once again because of Flacco, who finished that game with 342 passing yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Flacco also has mobility, as seen in Week 8 versus the Jets when he secured a first down on a 3rd and 12, which helped lead to a 31-16 edge. Then, he went nuclear on the Bears for 470 yards through the air, only for the Bengals' defense to let him down in a 47-42 loss.

A rich knowledge of the rest of the AFC North and past experience put Flacco in the perfect position to keep things afloat until Burrow can take over again. Unfortunately, a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder

Excelled - Tee Higgins

Extending Tee Higgins was one of the smartest decisions the front office has ever made. Higgins is an incredible, reliable wide receiver who makes the impossible catches become possible.

Higgins had a great catch on a 3rd and 16 for a first down, which went for 20 yards in the final quarter of the Bears game. This is just one of many impactful plays from him. Higgins makes the most impossible snags look rather easy, and he had another TD in Week 11 from 28 yards out.

Throughout this season, Higgins has been a consistent wide receiver that any quarterback can count on. Looks like the investment in keeping him on a second contract is paying off big time.

Flopped - Andrei Iosivas

I honestly never thought Andrei Iosivas would fall into this category given how well he did last season, but this has just not been his year. Iosivas has always fit well into the WR3 role, yet in 2025, he has struggled and hasn’t been very consistent.

Iosivas has had some great catches, including a potential game-winner against the Bears after a boneheaded penalty not long before. However, he has also had some critical drops and errors that could have made all the difference in these tight games. Being out of bounds on a would-be TD and other crunch-time inconsistencies can’t happen.

It’s gotten to the point where fans want to see Mitchell Tinsley in Iosivas' role, due to his success in the preseason. At this point, it may be worth a try, as Cincinnati needs any and all help available to round out this Ja'Marr Chase-led receiving corps.

Flopped - Shemar Stewart

The Bengals selected Shemar Stewart in the first round earlier this year, but the 17th overall pick has not been having an impactful season.

Stewart has dealt with some injuries, and is set to miss even more time with a knee injury. As of this writing, Stewart has had just two solo tackles, and no sacks or forced fumbles. Not great for someone who the team put their faith in to help solve its defensive issues.

Trey Hendrickson is the best of the best, but he most likely won’t be on the team next year. Stewart was supposed to help fill that gap. So far, he's proven incapable of doing so by a long shot.

