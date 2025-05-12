It sure sounds like Bengals' Trey Hendrickson will never play for Cincinnati again

The Cincinnati Bengals' offseason has been looked at with a healthy degree of skepticism. With star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson still on the team despite a deluge of offseason trade rumors, the Bengals are likely not done remaking their still substandard defensive roster.

Hendrickson has been banging the table for a new contract that it seems the cash-strapped Bengals will not be willing to offer. With trade talks seemingly at a dead stop, Hendrickson is trying everything possible to force Cincinnati's hand in an increasingly awkward way.

Hendrickson released a statement to ESPN, saying that the offers made to him prior to the Draft "did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level." Hendrickson then pointed the finger at the Bengals themselves for the lack of progress being made.

Hendrickson said the Bengals are not communicating with his team as he tries to get some resolution, claiming that there has been "no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals" eminating from Cincinnati. It looks like he is never going to suit up in orange and black ever again.

Trey Hendrickson rips Bengals front office amid ongoing trade saga

Not only did the Bengals give huge contracts to their star wide receiver duo of Tee Higgins and All-Pro superstar Ja'Marr Chase, but they also used the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a clear Hendrickson replacement in Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart.

From a performance standpoint, Hendrickson is beyond reproach. A Pro Bowler in all four of his seasons with the Bengals, Hendrickson has amassed 57 sacks in the last four years and 17.5 in each of the last two seasons. In 2025, Hendrickson was a First Team All-Pro performer after leading the league in quarterback takedowns.

Contending NFC teams like the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, and Washington Commanders all make sense as hypothetical trade destinations for Hendrickson. Even with an unsettled contract situation, Hendrickson should be able to get Cincinnati a haul of draft picks in any hypothetical deal.

Hendrickson is one of the best free agent signings and defensive players in Bengals history, but his time with the team appears to be coming to an end in a very loud and ugly way. The front office needs to start ramping up any serious trade talks they might be having.