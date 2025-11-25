Surprise name floated for Giants' coaching job has strong Bengals ties

The Cincinnati Bengals are scrambling for answers in the midst of another lost season, where Joe Burrow's surprise return from a major turf toe injury can't even salvage their playoff hopes entering Week 13.

As has been the case often over the past two-plus seasons of postseason-less football in Cincinnati, the defense is most to blame. That wayward unit had its best performance of the season in Week 12's 26-20 loss to the Patriots, but that still wasn't enough to prevent an eighth defeat in nine games.

With Thanksgiving night's matchup against the divisional rival Ravens looming, a key Bengals pillar of yesteryear is crushing it at his new gig to the point where he might be a head coach in 2026.

Lou Anarumo is a serious contender to be the next Giants head coach

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor decided to replace respected defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo with Al Golden after last season. Interestingly enough, Anarumo might be a head coach this time next year, and Taylor could be back in a coordinator's post.

Or at least that's the word out of New York when it comes to the Giants' quest to replace Brian Daboll. Longtime NFL insider Josina Anderson shared the following update on the Giants' coaching search as it pertains to Anarumo:

"A league source says #Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is expected to receive strong consideration for the #Giants head coach vacancy this upcoming cycle, while also emphasizing his familiarity and relationship with current general manager Joe Schoen. It remains to be seen how much said connection will influence ownership, relative to Schoen's status, once the search is complete."

Indeed, much of Anarumo's candidacy depends on whether the Giants retain GM Joe Schoen.

The two men had about a half-decade of overlap in the Miami Dolphins organization. Anarumo was a defensive backs coach and Schoen rose from national scout to director of player personnel.

Schoen might've bought himself some time in the GM post thanks to his past two draft classes. Thanks to those batches of rookies, the G-Men appear to have a solid core trio to build around on offense in quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Cam Skattebo, and wide receiver Malik Nabers.

That is, if all three of them can stay healthy. Dart has taken way too much punishment as a ball-carrier, while Skattebo and Nabers have suffered major lower-extremity injuries.

Beyond his obvious ties with Schoen, Anarumo was born in New York City. He interviewed with the Giants back in 2022 while guiding the Bengals' defense to Super Bowl LVI. Now that Daboll didn't work out and Anarumo is crushing it as the Colts' defensive coordinator, it stands to reason he's a prime candidate for the gig in the Big Apple.

There's a mix of stone-faced composure and occasional fiery passion that makes Anarumo an ideal man to handle the media circus in New York. He'd also have a lot of promising pieces to work with on defense, headlined by the likes of Abdul Carter, Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux in the trenches.

This Giants team is also in position to land another blue-chip player in the 2026 NFL Draft. They'd be picking second overall if the season ended today.

In addition to letting Daboll go, New York just fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, too, in the wake of blowing a fifth fourth-quarter lead of the season, including the fourth of 10+ points (h/t CBS Sports). That shows the 2-10 Giants aren't as far off from contention as it may appear.

Lou Anarumo and the G-Men seem like an ideal match. Whether Anarumo brings over Colts QB coach Cam Turner or passing game coordinator Alex Tanney to be his offensive coordinator, either would be a good option to help Dart continue to progress.

I'm basing that broad inference off of one thing that brings all these parties full circle. That's how Indy transformed Daniel Jones from a failed Giants franchise QB to a top-flight starter.

Mind. Blown.

As if watching Lou cook for the 8-3 Colts wasn't hard enough. The solution to the Bengals upgrading from Zac Taylor might've been staring them in the face every day for years.

