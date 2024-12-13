Tee Higgins' latest move could be great news regarding his future with Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins is making some major moves ahead of his upcoming free agency when it comes to his representation. Higgins recently parted ways with his former agent, David Mulugheta, and now he has found a replacement.
According to Kelsey Conway of The Enquirer, Higgins will now be represented by NFL agent Rocky Arceneaux, who also happens to be the agent for Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. After the best campaign of his career, Chase will be in line for potentially the largest non-quarterback contract in NFL history. Now, Arceneaux will be responsible for negiotating both Chase's monster extension and a new deal for Higgins.
Agent change could be good news for fans hoping to see Tee Higgins stay with the Bengals
So, what does this mean for Higgins future with the Bengals? Well, according to Conway, it's a best-case scenario for fans hoping that Higgins will continue his career in Cincinnati. For a long time, Higgins leaving Cincy in free agency seemed like a forgone conclusion, but recent comments from star quarterback Joe Burrow -- combined with Higgins' change in representation -- have cast doubt on that outcome.
From Conway:
"Higgins signing with Arceneaux is the best-case scenario for any hope he stays in Cincinnati with Joe Burrow and Chase. There’s no guarantee it will happen as this will come down to what the Bengals are willing to spend on Higgins, but Arceneaux overseeing the negotiations gives the Bengals a better chance at retaining him than likely any other agent."
After Cincinnati's 27-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, Burrow expressed some serious optimism regarding the Bengals' ability to retain Higgins long-term.
"I am confident we are going to be able to do what it takes to bring Tee back," Burrow said. "That I’m going to do what it takes to get him back and so is he. We’ve had those talks. Those are going to be offseason discussions but I think we are excited about that opportunity."
Burrow also referred to Higgins as a "need" when it comes to Cincinnati's roster moving forward, so the star quarterback is clearly sending a message to the front office: He wants to continue to have Higgins as a weapon at his disposal beyond the current campaign.
Will the front office listen to Burrow? Time will tell, but something that seemed almost impossible not too long ago suddenly seems much more realistic.