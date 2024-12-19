Tee Higgins sets record straight regarding his desire to get new contract with Bengals

We've heard a lot of talk about Tee Higgins lately, as there has been rampant speculation regarding his future in Cincinnati. Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow recently expressed optimism about the team's ability to bring Higgins back after the current campaign, and he went as far as to refer to Higgins as a "need." Star receiver Ja'Marr Chase expressed a similar sentiment.

Tee Higgins says he would 'love' to remain in Cincinnati beyond the current campaign

But, while we've heard a lot about Higgins, we haven't heard much from Higgins. But, while speaking with TMZ Sports recently, Higgins confirmed that he would like to continue his career in Cincinnati, but also acknowledged that the business side of the sport is "crazy" and at the end of the day, it might not be his decision. Higgins is set for free agency over the offseason, and he's in line for a hefty payday.

"Yeah definitely I would love to stay here, but this business is crazy," Higgins said. "So, I'm going wherever god's willing, and go from there."

For a long time, it looked like Higgins leaving Cincinnati in free agency felt like a foregone conclusion. However, it suddenly seems like there's a real chance that he could remain with the Bengals.

"I am confident we are going to be able to do what it takes to bring Tee back," Burrow said earlier this month. "That I’m going to do what it takes to get him back and so is he. We’ve had those talks. Those are going to be offseason discussions but I think we are excited about that opportunity."

Higgins has spent the first five years of his career in Cincinnati, and he has been integral to the success that the team has experienced on the offensive side of the ball during that period. This season, Higgins has 50 receptions for 669 yards and six touchdowns in nine games.

The Bengals' other elite pass-catcher, Ja'Marr Chase, is also in line for a massive contract extension over the offseason, and it won't be easy for the organization to pay both guys what they're worth. But, doing so won't be impossible, and it's clear that both Higgins and his teammates want the star receiver to remain in Cincinnati.