The Bengals are running out of time to avoid major DJ Turner drama

Given all the contract disputes of years past, the Cincinnati Bengals are about to enter training camp with only one real lingering concern on that front. That's yet another sign this team and organization are moving in the right direction.

But it's time to finish the job. Cornerback DJ Turner played like an All-Pro last season, ranking seventh in PFF coverage grade among qualifying players at his position. if anything, the Bengals will save money in the bigger picture by going all-in on him now.

Cincinnati's brass could purchase a lot of goodwill with fans and save themselves a headache by getting Turner's deal done. So what are they waiting for? Well, things are a little complicated.

Bengals CB DJ Turner fully deserves contract extension before training camp

Hard to believe that rookies report to training camp in eight days' time. Veterans will check in on July 29, and by then, the hope is that Turner's second contract is finalized.

Part of the issue is gauging Turner's proper market value. Yes, he played like an elite cover corner last season, but the Bengals' front office traditionally likes to wait until the 11th hour. Spotrac projects Turner's average annual value for his new contract at $21.1 million.

If the Bengals could get Turner on a four-year, $85 million deal, they should sprint to get that done. I would assume their reluctance toward guaranteed money — not as pronounced in years past but still an issue — could cause a hangup in negotiations.

Remember, Cincinnati refused to extend Ja'Marr Chase before the 2024 campaign. Could've saved some dough there. He responded by winning the Triple Crown. OOPS.

There's a real chance we haven't seen the best of Turner yet. Jordan Battle's continued improvement, Bryan Cook's steadying presence at the other safety spot should only make Turner's job easier in 2026.

But one other factor is at play that the Bengals coaching staff should nip in the bud ASAP. Dax Hill hasn't officially been confirmed as the other boundary cornerback starter opposite Turner. This despite the fact that it's clearly his best position, and the fact that Jalen Davis played so well at the nickel spot down the stretch last season.

Bengals moved Dax Hill to Outside CB in Week 11.



From that point on:

- Allowed just 15 Rec on 30 targets (50% Rec % Ranked 9th/61st)

- Allowed just 22.6 Yards Per Game

- 6 PBUs to 0 TDs Allowed

- PFFs 10th Rated CB

- Just 2 Missed Tackles (6.3% Ranked 11th/61 CBs) — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) March 2, 2026

Hill's alleged positional ambiguity and status as a fifth-year option player complicate his future in Cincinnati. Oh, and he shares an agent with Turner, which makes this even hairier.

The easy solution is for Hill to be confirmed as a boundary corner, do a package deal with Turner a la Chase and Tee Higgins last offseason, and just not overthink this. The last time the Bengals let an excellent secondary player go (Jessie Bates), they regretted it in perpetuity.

No need to drag this into a Trey Hendrickson-esque soap opera. Get DJ Turner's deal done. Do Dax Hill's while you're at it, Bengals. Come on.