The Bengals have silenced this worrying Joe Burrow rumor

In the past year, the media has loved to push the narrative of Joe Burrow wanting to leave Cincinnati. The numerous injuries and the lack of "win-now" moves from a traditionally stingy Bengals front office led many to see a potential move for Burrow in the near future.

However, Burrow himself has stayed very quiet on the matter, and it now seems like the Bengals have done all they can to keep him happy.

The worry of him being unhappy is a real one; With no Joe Burrow, the Bengals' hope of winning their first Super Bowl is gone.

The Bengals have backed Joe Burrow (for once)

This offseason has been different in Cincinnati. The Bengals spent big to improve the defense, one of the reasons why many believed Burrow was unhappy. We're going into the season thinking that this year, it won't all be on Burrow, as he has an improved team around him.

Furthermore, the recent restructure of his contract shows not only the Bengals' long-term commitment to him, but also his commitment to Cincy. The biggest move to keep Burrow happy was last year when both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins signed long-term contract extensions. Couple that with the defensive improvements this year, and Burrow should be happy now.

Joe Burrow has a great relationship with the front office

It's no coincidence that the front office are making moves to keep Burrow happy, because the organisation understands just how important he is to the city of Cincinnati.

In an interview with The Athletic, Bengals Vice President Katie Blackburn emphasised how important Burrow is to the team:

“He’s a key player on our team. So obviously, you certainly want him to feel like he’s in a good spot. Obviously, we appreciate Joe. Internally, there’s a good comfort and confidence with the communication with Joe, and externally, that can be spun a little differently."

Blackburn's comments echo what Bengals fans have been trying to tell the rest of the NFL. That Burrow is happy in Cincy and committed to the franchise.

It is no surprise that since the big defensive moves this offseason, there has been less and less talk of Burrow requesting a trade. All the talk now is more focused on how good the Bengals can be this season. The organisation has silenced the exit rumours, and given Burrow all the tools he needs to bring a Championship back to Paycor Stadium.