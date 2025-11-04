The good, the great, and the frustrating: Bengals’ 2025 midseason honors

As the Cincinnati Bengals reach the midpoint of the 2025 season, it’s been a year full of turbulence -- flashes of elite talent offset by inconsistency and injuries.

Through it all, certain players have defined the team’s story so far, both through their impact and their struggles.

Here’s a look at the Bengals’ Midseason Awards, spotlighting their Most Valuable Player, Best Draft Pick, and Most Disappointing Player of 2025 thus far.

2025 Bengals Midseason Awards

Most Valuable Player: WR Ja’Marr Chase

Would it be anyone else? Even amid instability at quarterback, Chase has been the driving force behind the Bengals’ offense.

With Joe Burrow sidelined, veteran Joe Flacco has stepped in -- yet Chase’s production hasn't dipped even a tad.

Through nine games, he’s caught 76 passes for 831 yards and five touchdowns, again serving as one of the elites of the elites at his position. His precision as a route runner, strength at the catch point, and ability to create after the catch have been a constant since he entered the league, even as defenses continue to shade coverage his way.

While team success hasn’t followed suit, Chase’s consistency, along with a tip of the cap to Flacco, has kept Cincinnati competitive.

He’s been the steadying presence in an offense otherwise in flux, and the unquestioned MVP of the Bengals’ season to date. Even if national honors like Offensive Player of the Year are unlikely given Cincinnati’s record, Chase’s performance has been nothing short of sensational.

Best Draft Pick: IOL Dylan Fairchild

Selected in the third round out of Georgia, Fairchild has quietly become one of the most encouraging rookie performers on the Bengals’ roster.

At just 22 years old, Fairchild has brought stability and technical soundness to an offensive line that desperately needed it. He’s only allowed one sack all season in 266 pass-blocking opportunities, and his Week 9 showing against the Bears -- one pressure, no sacks, no hits, no hurries -- underscored how quickly he’s adjusting to the speed of the NFL.

Fairchild’s game is built on balance and leverage rather than pure power, but his footwork and awareness have stood out for a first-year player. While he’s taken his share of rookie lumps, his trajectory points sharply upward.

For a team trying to find guys that will protect Burrow in the future and re-establish control in the trenches, Fairchild’s development is one of the brightest storylines of the Bengals’ season.

Most Disappointing Player: EDGE Shemar Stewart

The Bengals invested heavily in Stewart, a physically gifted edge rusher taken in the first round with the hope he’d elevate their pass rush. But so far, the returns have been underwhelming.

Stewart has appeared in just five games, recording eight pressures and eight hurries without registering a single sack. His impact against the run has also been limited, too often losing leverage or getting washed out of plays on early downs. At 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, it's unacceptable. And considering the future of Trey Hendrickson, it's worrisome, as Stewart was looked as the 'next guy up' as the headliner up front.

Offseason drama surrounding the former Texas A&M standout didn’t help his transition, and the lack of early production has amplified frustration. The potential is still there -- his size, length, and explosiveness are undeniable -- but the first half of his rookie campaign has been more about growing pains than dominance.

If he can put the pieces together over the final stretch, the Bengals could still have a foundational defender on their hands. For now, though, Stewart stands as Cincinnati’s most disappointing player at the midway point of the campaign.

