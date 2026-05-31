The more time that passes, the less sense this Bengals strategic stance makes

For all the deserving positive buzz generated by an unprecedented Cincinnati Bengals offseason, one glaring problem from last year persists.

Shemar Stewart was the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and missed most of the offseason program due to a contract dispute about offset language. It was a trivial amount of money in pro football salary cap terms, and it cost him dearly. Now, he enters Year 2 trying to stave off bust status.

Although rookie second-round selection Cashius Howell signed a waiver to participate in Bengals rookie minicamp, that good-faith move wasn't enough to secure his contract yet. It's not a great look for the front office.

Bengals need to get over themselves and sign Cashius Howell to fully-guaranteed contract

Shouldn't the Stewart saga be a cautionary tale? The Bengals have commendably signed the rest of their draft picks. Now, they seem wary of fully guaranteeing Howell's contract.

Mind you, the precedent for never fully guaranteeing the contracts of second-round picks was broken last year by the Browns and Texans for Carson Schwesigner and Jayden Higgins respectively.

Then, this year, the Atlanta Falcons fully guaranteed their deal with cornerback Avieon Terrell. That's far more noteworthy, because Terrell became the lowest-drafted player to ever secure such a contract. He was selected 49th overall — eight picks after Howell at No. 41.

The #Falcons have signed Avieon Terrell to a fully guaranteed contract. The 48th overall pick is the lowest pick to receive a fully guaranteed contract in a deal negotiated by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst. https://t.co/YFv8n7HObk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 14, 2026

That was more than two weeks ago now. So, Cincy brass, I ask: What's the holdup?

Until this specific facet of the Bengals organization has changed, I will continue to say it until I'm blue in the face: They must ingratiate themselves with players as much as possible. Stonewalling a player you spend your first draft pick on is a great way to alienate them and get that relationship off on the wrong foot. Look no further than Stewart's disastrous rookie campaign.

Again, it's not like we're talking about a mega second contract. The rookie wage scale is pocket change relative to the highest-paid players in the league, a la Cincinnati superstars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

Even with Chase and Burrow, though, Joe had to wait until just before the regular season started when he was extension-eligible to lock in his contract. Chase didn't even get his new deal right away. He played out a full season until it was done — and the Bengals had to pay him more once he won the Triple Crown.

The Trey Hendrickson soap opera of the prior two offseasons is well-documented enough. The more headaches the Bengals front office can avoid with player contracts, the better off their reputation will be in the long run.

So why wait on Howell — especially in light of Terrell's contract? It's more needless drama waiting to happen the longer those contract talks drag on.