The most important offseason move Bengals have yet to make

Over the past three seasons, the Bengals have failed to reach the postseason; however, it's been no fault of the offense. Joe Burrow's unit has been one of the best in the NFL when he's fit, and they'll expect more of the same this year.

Ahead of the new season, much of the offseason talk has been around how the Bengals have upgraded their defense, adding the likes of Dexter Lawrence, Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe.

There are some offensive moves to be made too, though.

Chase Brown has been a great Joe Mixon replacement

Joe Mixon was a big part of the Bengals offense before he left Cincinnati in 2023. He helped get the Bengals back to the Superbowl, and has been part of some of our best memories in recent years. He passed the baton to Chase Brown, who the Bengals drafted in 2023 as his replacement.

Brown has been excellent and has improved year upon year. In 2025, he had his best season in the NFL so far, rushing for 1019 yards with six touchdowns. He is expected to yet again be a big part of Dan Pitcher's offense.

The Bengals need to extend Chase Brown's contract

Cincy have made some excellent moves this offseason, but they are perhaps forgetting about the biggest move, which is offering the running back a contract extension.

He has a fantastic blend of explosivity and power, which make him the ideal workhorse back for a Cincy offense that needs to develop a stronger rushing attack, to help take some of the pressure off Joe Burrow.

It is understood that the Bengals will eventually offer Brown a contract, but why not get it all settled before the season starts, let Brown know how valuable he is to the franchise, and let him drag us back to the postseason just like the Mixon of old.

Senior Bengals writer for The Athletic, Paul Dehner Jr. recently weighed up on whether the Bengals would extend Brown's deal, and it seems like it is only a matter of time. He wrote: "Yes, I believe Brown will be a member of the Bengals in 2027. First off, what’s not to love about Brown’s game and place in this offense? He’s become a centerpiece of what they do and has challenged Ja’Marr Chase consistently for most scrimmage yards each season."

"He might even sign a deal before this season." Paul Denher Jr, the Athletic

If Brown does sign before the season starts, it could be the boost that the 26-year-old needs to become a legitimate top five running back in the NFL.