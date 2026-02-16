This 7-round mock draft springs Bengals back to Super Bowl contention

The Cincinnati Bengals need something good to happen in the 2026 NFL Draft. Duh. They can't afford to whiff on impact players as tensions rise over the futures of head coach Zac Taylor, and much more importantly, quarterback Joe Burrow.

So what can Duke Tobin and the personnel gurus in Cincinnati do to ensure they don't alienate Burrow into a trade request? Complementing a proactive free agency period with a competent draft class that actually elevates the 2026 Bengals would be a great start.

Here's my latest seven-round mock draft, which goes against the grain of my 3,000-word mock offseason. In case you're interested in that, though, here's a snapshot of it below.

Bengals mock offseason. Adjusted @TheAthletic formula to have IRL cap space.



A real defense. Smart. Versatile. Menacing. Front seven is loaded.



$19 million left.



This is so doable if the front office can just admit they've botched most of the last two drafts/free-agent periods pic.twitter.com/dVUgfCKshM — Matt Fitzgerald (@MattFitz_gerald) February 6, 2026

2026 Cincinnati Bengals 7-round mock draft doubles down on versatile DBs — but not before another premier playmaker

Round 1, Pick 10 — Makai Lemon, WR, USC

I KNOW. No way the Bengals draft a wide receiver 10th overall with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the roster so handsomely paid, right?

Notsofastmyfriend. First off, wide receiver is the one position this Bengals scouting department actually seems to get right more often than not. Also, I don't know who needs to hear this, but Chase's four-year contract extension is just kicking in this coming season. Higgins still has three full years left on his deal.

The Bengals have shown a steadfast reluctance to reward Trey Hendrickson with a proper third contract. Between that stance and Higgins' injury history, which features multiple concussions, you can't convince me Cincinnati will drop a bunch of money on him once he's a free agent in 2029.

But let's cross that bridge when we get to it in, you know, three-plus years?

In the meantime, Makai Lemon is had on the cheap. He'd give Joe Burrow what would easily be the best receiver trio in the NFL if he's as good as I and many believe he'll be.

Opponents nowadays love to just double Chase and Higgins, daring another Bengal to beat them. Lemon averages 3.5 yards per route run versus zone coverage. Those two-high safety zone coverage shells comprise a lot of the looks Cincinnati gets. Lemon would absolutely feast in this offense.

Makai Lemon has an elite feel for space 😤 pic.twitter.com/gOI2Czys9S — Underdog Fantasy - Josh & Hayden (@UDFootballShow) February 13, 2026

Round 2, Pick 41 — Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Whether it'd take a trade up into Round 1 — PFF's simulator approved trading 2027 third- and sixth-round picks with the 49ers to get up to No. 27 — or the Bengals stick and pick, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren would be an ideal choice in Round 2.

"Positional value" narratives will dominate a lot of the discourse for two Ohio State prospects in particular in linebacker Sonny Styles and do-it-all defensive back Caleb Downs.

I'd love either Styles or Downs at 10th overall. First of all, no guarantee both of them will be there at that spot. Secondly, this crop of rookie safeties and nickelbacks has plenty of promise outside of Downs.

Assuming the Bengals go a more veteran route to address their linebacker weakness, rather than the triple-dip I've proposed, they can snag McNeil-Warren to solidify a big hole at safety.

McNeil-Warren can play in the slot, but I'd prefer him at either safety spot alongside Jordan Battle. Although EMW was more of a box safety in college, he has the stickiness in coverage to play deep.

Round 3, Pick 72 — Treydan Stukes, S/CB, Arizona

From a personal standpoint, this would be about as ideal of a first two days of the Bengals' draft as there could be. My No. 4 overall prospect and WR1 in Lemon. The top safety and 16th-rated player in McNeil-Warren.

And now, someone I've only just discovered, who's now 29th on my own big board. His stock should soar from 97th on the consensus big board once he lights up the Combine and his medicals check out.

Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes suffered a torn ACL in 2024, limiting him to only four games. However, he came back with a vengeance this season, yielding a 34.4 passer rating with zero TDs and four INTs.

Stukes' ball skills are wide receiver-caliber. He's a capable and willing tackler who's primarily a slot cornerback, but can play box safety with his sturdy 6'2", 200-pound build.

Some other nickels are receiving more hype in this class. Stukes could very well be the best in coverage among all of them when all is said and done.

Bengals mock draft Rounds 4-7 goes heavy on less-heralded programs

Round 4, Pick 110 — Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

Round 6, Pick 188 — Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Round 6, Pick 198 — Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

Round 7, Pick 226 — Landon Robinson, DL, Navy

BONUS UDFA — Devan Boykin, S/CB, Indiana

Many believe the Bengals could go with Keldric Faulk out of Auburn. Faulk's teammate, Keyron Crawford, is a better value to me. A depth option who doesn't need to be a massive early reach in Round 1.

Suffice it to say I've build a whole case against drafting Faulk at 10th overall. That may not stop Cincinnati from doing it. Anyway, Crawford had an 87.2 true pass set pass rush grade in 2025 and five sacks. More sacks than Shemar Stewart had in three seasons of SEC ball.

The small-school guys may raise some eyebrows. Just watch out for Charles Demmings at the Combine. That dude is going to blow minds. And he's as much of a d-a-w-g dawg as it gets.

Unfortunately, we won't see Landon Robinson in Combine drills. He was snubbed from the invite list. Robinson is preparing for the NFL with Geno Atkins' ex-trainer, who compared Robinson favorably to the Bengals legend. Getting him in the seventh round would be incredible.

I tossed in Bryce Boettcher, who might be a better football player today than Demetrius Knight Jr. or Barrett Carter despite not setting foot in an NFL locker room. That's both a compliment to Boettcher's talents and a slight toward the Bengals front office for drafting Knight and Carter last year.

My bonus undrafted free agent, Devan Boykin, keeps going unnoticed. I like where the Bengals are at with nickelback options between Jalen Davis, practice squadder Bralyn Lux, and after this draft haul. Boykin is just some good insurance there as a continually slept-on prospect.