Trenton Irwin bids farewell to Cincinnati after being waived by Bengals
Veteran wide receiver Trenton Irwin was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals this week, and he took to social media to bid farewell to the city that he's spent almost the entirety of his professional career up to this point in.
"Mannn the end of a beautiful chapter. Met so many wonderful people in this beautiful city," Irwin posted on Instagram. "Fought for what I stand for and learned to be me through it all for me."
Irwin also seemed to hint at being excited for a fresh start after having a reduced role in Cincinnati this season. Irwin had just 10 targets and three receptions for 15 yards with the Bengals in 2024.
"When people no longer see you the way you see yourself it’s a clear sign that it’s time to go," Irwin wrote. "Excited to create my legacy elsewhere and keep chasing perfection like a shadow."
Irwin was initially signed to Cincinnati's practice squad in October of 2019, and he's been a staple on the roster ever since. Over the past six seasons, Irwin appeared in 41 games for the Bengals (with nine starts) and compiled 46 receptions for 601 yards and five touchdowns.
Irwin had his best professional season in 2023 when he stepped in for an injured Tee Higgins and started in five games for Cincinnati. He had 25 catches for 316 yards during that campaign.
After being released by the Bengals, Irwin will have to clear waivers. Once he does, he'll become a free agent and be free to sign with any team at that point. As an experienced, veteran receiver, Irwin could certainly bolster the receiving corps for a contender. As a result, it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
Irwin seemed to be a well-liked guy by both teammates and fans alike during his time in Cincinnati, so he'll certainly be missed, and his on-field contributions are appreciated by Bengals fans.