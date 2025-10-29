Trey Hendrickson-Bengals soap opera is inevitable after Aidan Hutchinson extension

The Detroit Lions are a model organization for the Cincinnati Bengals and the rest of the NFL. They draft well, spend prudently in free agency, and reward their in-house talent with big money.

Who would've thought a mere half-decade ago that the Lions would be so cutting-edge? Meanwhile, the Bengals remain stuck in antiquated philosophies and continue to alienate superstar players like defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Amid buzz that Hendrickson could be moved around the NFL trade deadline — perhaps to the Motor City? — the latest big news out of Detroit is liable to foreshadow yet another offseason of drama if Hendrickson isn't traded.

Aidan Hutchinson's historic contract guarantees more drama for Bengals superstar Trey Hendrickson

The Lions rewarded Aidan Hutchinson with a huge four-year contract extension on Wednesday, totaling $180 million over four years. That's an average annual value (AAV) of $45 million.

Being the class-act professional that he is, Trey Hendrickson agreed to a mere raise before the 2025 season to remain in Cincinnati. The front office had a chance to do right by Hendrickson on the heels of two straight 17.5-sack seasons. They opted instead to bump his pay for this year only.

Hendrickson is further along in his career than Hutchinson. He wasn't going to make that kind of money. Nevertheless, the Bengals' decision to add a void year in Hendrickson's deal was problematic enough as it was.

Trey Hendrickson's adjusted contract has $13M in new bonus proration. His 2025 salary cap number is $25,166,668 since there is now a voiding 2026 contract year. For franchise tag purposes, 120% of prior year's salary is $30.2M. — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) September 8, 2025

All this Hutchinson deal does is throw gas on what should be yet another mercurial soap opera that results in a contract negotiating stalemate between Hendrickson and the Cincinnati brass.

To reiterate, Hutchinson is just getting his second contract as a pro. He deserves top-market value. In no world, though, does Hendrickson deserve to be paid only two-thirds of Hutchinson's AAV.

It's almost as certain as the sun rising tomorrow, however, that Hendrickson will be low-balled once more on the franchise tag. Now granted, he's working through a nagging hip injury, but the Bengals should've rewarded him for his play at a more respectable rate relative to his elite production.

Cincinnati's defensive end position leaves a lot to be desired outside of Hendrickson. Shemar Stewart is the latest in a long line of draft picks like Myles Murphy, Joseph Ossai, Cam Sample, and others who've failed to deliver. The Bengals' pass rush is near-nonexistent when Hendrickson is off the field. That Justin Fields-led Jets offense was the latest to expose the ugly truth.

Look what's happened in Detroit. GM Brad Holmes has pulled off multiple drafting masterclasses. Upper management has taken a proactive to re-sign players early. That's how you get huge numbers like these, yet still manage to remain cap-healthy.

Recent Lions’ extensions:



🏈Aidan Hutchinson: 4-years, $180M

🏈Jared Goff: 4-years, $212M

🏈Amon-Ra St. Brown: 4-years, $120.01M

🏈Penei Sewell: 4-years, $112M

🏈Jameson Williams: 3-years, $80M

🏈Kerby Joseph: 4-years, $85M

🏈Alim McNeill: 4-years, $97M

🏈Taylor Decker: 3-years,… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2025

Meanwhile, the Bengals let studs like star safety Jessie Bates walk for nothing in free agency. They dragged out Tee Higgins' negotiations for two years, which included a trade request. The same was true for Hendrickson.

Shall I keep going?

It took until mere days before Week 1 of the 2024 campaign for Joe Burrow to sign on the dotted line. Ja'Marr Chase's training camp holdout for a new deal was unsuccessful to go earn his second contract. All Chase did was post a Triple Crown receiving season, which in effect cost the Bengals more money and potential cracks at higher-end free agents.

So yeah, the Bengals and Hendrickson are on a collision course for more tension and needless noise this offseason.

If there were any confidence in Cincinnati's draft/scouting process, or any hope that a high-end free agent could be had, maybe the Hendrickson drama wouldn't be such a big deal. Alas, buckle up, Who Dey Nation. Here we go again. Again.

