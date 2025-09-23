Trey Hendrickson could be centerpiece of shocking Bengals trade scenario

The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-1 but somehow it still feels like they could be heading toward a lost season due to the injury to Joe Burrow in Week 2. That could lead to the Bengals deciding to swing big and part ways with players before the deadline if they're floundering and looking like they have a better shot at a top 10 pick than a playoff spot.

If that's the case, Trey Hendrickson could be someone teams are very interested in trading for. The Bengals might have just reached a resolution with Hendrickson shortly before the season began but if this year is a lost cause, why not try to get something in exchange for the pass rusher, who's only signed for 2025?

A team that could make sense if the Bengals would truly consider trading Hendrickson is the San Francisco 49ers, who lost Nick Bosa for the year due to a torn ACL. The 49ers are 3-0 and dealing with injuries galore early on so there's no doubt that Hendrickson could be a great piece for them to add.

Nick San Miguel of Niner Noise proposed that, not only could the 49ers trade for Hendrickson but they could send quarterback Mac Jones to the Bengals to help them out while Burrow is on the sidelines. Jones has stepped up for San Francisco after Brock Purdy was injured following the first game, leading them to two wins and playing pretty well offensively. San Miguel did recognize that this wouldn't be a player-for-player trade

"Obviously, this would not be a one-for-one trade. The Niners would have to send draft picks along with Jones, who has proven his worth over two starts, in order to land the All-Pro rusher. But it could be the only way for San Francisco to preserve its season after losing a player as massive as Bosa."

Bengals could get Mac Jones back in Trey Hendrickson trade scenario

This would be an intriguing scenario but an unrealistic one. The 49ers might need pass-rushing help but clearly, they've needed Jones to come through for them already and it feels like trading him could end up hurting them if Purdy were to get injured again.

Plus, the Bengals are not a team to make massive trades, even if it makes sense for them to do so. With the deadline taking place in early November, we'll have a good idea if the Bengals are going to be vying for a playoff spot or if the season is over by that point so, yes, trading Hendrickson could make sense but would adding Jones thread the needle much?

Jones would have the tools weapons-wise to succeed in Cincinnati with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at his disposal, which is something he rarely had in New England. That being said, if the Bengals are punting on the season by trading Hendrickson, adding a quarterback doesn't really make a ton of sense for them at the point. The draft picks would be nice to have, however so maybe that's the true selling point here.

It'll be interesting to see if the Bengals try to do anything before the trade deadline whether it's shipping players off or adding players but this scenario would definitely be intriguing.