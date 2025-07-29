Trey Hendrickson ends holdout, but he and the Bengals still have work to do

At long last, Trey Hendrickson is finally reporting to Cincinnati Bengals training camp. The veteran defensive end has been dug in all offseason on his stance for a contract extension, leading to him missing the first week of camp. However, on Tuesday evening, it was reported that Hendrickson is on his way to Cincinnati to officially report on Wednesday. While the NFL’s sack king will no longer be a holdout, his battle with the Bengals is still far from over.

Hendrickson hasn’t indicated that his desire for a new contract has changed, and it’s not clear yet if he plans to take the practice field or not. However, by not reporting, the veteran defender was being fined $50,000 a day. Showing up to camp will stop ths fines, but it remains to be seen if Hendrickson will become a hold in — reporting to camp but not participating.

ESPN sources: Trey Hendrickson is planning to report to Bengals camp Wednesday, ending his holdout without being any closer to a new deal, per sources. Reporting to camp stops the $50,000 per day fines and also serves as a good-faith gesture to try to jumpstart negotiations.



Trey Hendrickson plans to report to training camp without a new contract

Regardless of what Hendrickson does once in Cincinnati, this could be the first step to the eventual extension he’s seeking. Negotiations had got petty tense between both sides, with communication even stopping at a certain point. Hendrickson showing up could get the ball back rolling in the right direction.

Leading the NFL in sacks last season with 17.5, the same amount he recorded in 2023, Hendrickson has been adamant that he’s not taking the field in 2025 without a new deal. While he does have a year left on his deal, the Bengals previously promised to take care of him but have kept kicking the can down the road. It doesn’t help that the four-time Pro Bowler has watched several top edge defenders get extensions this offseason, including Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt in the division.

It’s unclear the exact number Hendrickson is asking for, and the point of contention could be over guaranteed years. Whatever the case, everyone agrees the defender needs to paid, and hopefully him reporting will be the start of Cincinnati making that happen.

