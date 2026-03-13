Trey Hendrickson fans flames of Bengals-Ravens rivalry in opening presser

The Cincinnati Bengals could've traded Trey Hendrickson, or simply signed him to a contract extension that guaranteed money beyond the first year. They did neither of those things, and will live with the consequences of him joining the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.

Hendrickson was formally introduced to the local media in Baltimore on Friday, and there's no love lost between him and the Bengals. He raved about his new Ravens team, implying that these were the greener pastures he was looking for.

Although he insisted facing Cincinnati twice a year didn't factor into his decision on where to land (link to full press conference here), it had to play some part. Or at least that's the vibe coming from some of Hendrickson's quotes.

Trey Hendrickson implies Bengals aren't ready to win in 2026 & more in first Ravens press conference

Perhaps the biggest shot Hendrickson took at the Bengals was the indirect suggestion that they're not ready to win now. It's not that Hendrickson said this outright. It's that he said he's in a win-now window, and the Ravens felt like the best chance for him to capitalize on it, via The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec:

"I'm in a win-now window. This opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and build something from the ground up is an amazing opportunity. A lot of things have transpired. This is a great fit for me."

Now granted, the Bengals-Hendrickson bridge was burned last offseason. Even if he thought a Super Bowl was possible in Cincinnati — it's never happened in franchise history, so *mimes shrug* — he was never coming back.

Here's another notable bar that only furthers that notion — and hints at some regret from Hendrickson that he tried to stick it out with the Bengals for so long.

Hendrickson: "If you can't get excited to to play here, you have to check your pulse. It's exciting to start something fresh. That was probably overdue for me." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 13, 2026

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is under a lot of fire for the failed Maxx Crosby trade, and deservedly so in a lot of ways. However, his belief in Hendrickson is palpable.

Trey Hendrickson is entering his 10th season but Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said, "I feel like he has a lot left in the tank." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 13, 2026

Let's hope for the Bengals' sake that DeCosta is wrong in that assessment. Because they bet against Hendrickson having a lot left in the tank time and again.

Additionally, the fact that an elite defensive mind in new Baltimore head coach Jesse Minter is all-in on Trey speaks volumes as well. Minter pointed to the sack numbers and how much an individual player as valuable as Hendrickson has a ripple effect on the rest of the defensive unit.

Also thought this was interesting: Hendrickson noting that the standard in Baltimore is high. By mere omission of the Bengals in that statement, pretty sure we can infer what he feels about what their standard for excellence and chasing a Super Bowl are.

“The standard is high here and I’m excited for that challenge.” pic.twitter.com/SLUpFlTD8G — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 13, 2026

Here's a quick point of clarification: Bad blood between Hendrickson and the Bengals front office doesn't mean he has any animosity toward Joe Burrow. Trey was nothing but complimentary of Joe Shiesty in his Ravens presser.

If Hendrickson fulfills his latest contract, he'll have plenty of chances for revenge on Cincinnati. sounds like he's eager to get rolling, again, despite his insistence that becoming a Bengals rival wasn't part of his decision-making in free agency.

This mic-drop quote alone from near the top of Hendrickson's presser tells me otherwise.