Two-time Pro Bowler at key position of need expresses desire to play for Bengals

Free agency in the NFL began several weeks ago, but there are still plenty of players searching for a new home. One such player, who happens to suit up at a major area of need for the Bengals, mentioned Cincinnati as a preferable destination.

During a recent appearance on Up and Adams, veteran safety Justin Simmons listed the Bengals, Bills and Eagles as three teams that fit the criteria of what he's looking for in an organization -- namely an opportunity to compete for a spot in the postseason.

Veteran safety Justin Simmons mentions Cincinnati as a desirable landing spot

"A team that's going to give themselves a chance to go to the playoffs and go win," Simmons said of where he would like to land. "As much as I'll always be a Denver Bronco, I know the eight years that I was there were rough and not having a playoff appearance, especially coming off that Super Bowl win that they had, and choosing Atlanta, thinking there was a shot there in the division. ... Teams like Buffalo, Philly, Cincinnati, like teams like that, that have always been in the mix. And obviously, Philly just winning it last year. It'd be special."

Bills, Eagles, Bengals.



4x All-Pro safety Justin Simmons says, “it would be special” to sign with one of these teams. Where should he go?@heykayadams | @jsimms1119 pic.twitter.com/l5Mo2WzNdy — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 8, 2025

It remains to be seen whether or not that interest is mutual, but the Bengals could certainly use some added depth at the safety spot. Cincinnati has struggled at the safety spots for each of the past two seasons following the departures of Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell.

They brought back Bell last offseason -- along with Geno Stone -- but both turned in underwhelming campaigns in 2024. Now, Bell is a free agent, while Stone will look to author a bounce-back campaign in 2025. Other than Stone, third-year player Jordan Battle is the only safety on the roster with any real experience, so the Bengals might want to add to that group with an experienced player in free agency.

At 31 years old, Simmons' prime playing days are likely behind him, but he can still be a productive player. He recorded 62 combined tackles and two interceptions last season.

Simmons likely wouldn't require too big of a commitment financially, either, as Cincinnati could probably sign him to a reasonable one-year deal if interested. Let's see if anything shakes out here.