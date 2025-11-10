This under-the-radar move might be Bengals' best pickup in years at key position

If not for Trey Hendrickson's brilliance when healthy, the Cincinnati Bengals' pass rush would be an unmitigated embarrassment. Hendrickson has dealt with a hip injury lately, so we're seeing that lack of juice up front on full display.

Although the Bengals have made some seemingly underrated moves to bolster their defensive end group over the years, none of them have really panned out. They took a big swing on first-round draft pick Shemar Stewart, but he looks horrible so far and is dealing with a second injury.

Might the tide be turning as of Monday? Probably not. It's still fun to dream, though!

Bengals actually sign a productive pass rusher for a change

Just go down the Bengals' depth chart at defensive end. It's ugly. Joseph Ossai, Myles Murphy, Cam Sample, Cedric Johnson. A bunch of draft picks. A bunch of nothing-burgers.

So why not scoop up somebody who the best GM in the NFL thought was worth of a sixth-round draft pick? I'm talking about former Philadelphia Eagles edge defender Antwaun Powell-Ryland, who the Bengals just signed to their practice squad.

Why care about this? Well, Powell-Ryland did have a whopping 19 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks last season at Virginia Tech. That's the type of dominance and production us Bengals fans love to see.

Quite the opposite of Shemar Stewart and his 4.5 sacks across three seasons at Texas A&M. Stewart may be taller and longer and check the boxes in those ways where Powell-Ryland doesn't,

Since Eagles GM Howie Roseman just traded for Jaelan Phillips at the deadline and lured Brandon Graham out of retirement, Philly had a surplus of pass rushers. Hence Powell-Ryland's recent release from the Iggles' taxi squad.

Is it reasonable to think Powell-Ryland will make an impact in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers? For sure not. Then again, he might show some sign of a winning pass rush rep, and that might be enough to fast-track his promotion to the active roster.

Powell-Ryland could start tomorrow on this defense and I'd be thrilled. So would much of Who Dey Nation. Just give us someone different than the pathetic group Cincinnati trots out there every Sunday.

Look at this garbage.

Bengals Pass Rush Win Rate | Through Week 9



EDGE:

➖Hendrickson - 21.5% (6/119)

➖Murphy - 9.4% (85/119)

➖Ossai - 9.2% (86/119)

➖Stewart - 8.6% (T-91/119)



iDL:

➖Hill - 8.4% (T-57/120)

➖Slaton - 5.7% (91/120)

➖Jenkins - 4.6% (98/120)



1st week without 2 players above 10%. — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) November 8, 2025

Cedric Johnson actually gives me some hope, but I'm not convinced the Bengals will give him enough run on a game day.

Do you know how sad it is that this is legitimate news? Signing a player who was released from a practice squad, thinking he could probably start over anyone the Bengals currently employ?

