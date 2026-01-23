Viral Dalton Risner clip has Bengals fans begging front office for his return

The Cincinnati Bengals, like every team this time of year, have several roster decisions to make for next season. However, one of the no-brainer decisions centers on bringing back guard Dalton Risner on a new contract after signing him in the preseason last year.

Now, Risner is going viral for his play, but in a rather unexpected way that will surely have Bengals fans clamoring, even more, if possible, for his return to the team.

And with a new video circulating showing Risner's exploits from this past season, the front office will find calls for his return even louder than before.

Dalton Risner’s hustle (and heart) jumps off the tape

Risner caught the attention of Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn while doing his postseason offensive line study. And in doing so, Thorn noticed something many of us missed about what Risner brought to the team.

Thorn caught Risner’s hustle, love for the game, and love for his teammates several times in HD.

Thorn cut up Risner's tape, showing not his pass or run-blocking prowess, although there was that too, but rather his hustle to figuratively and literally pick up his teammates and congratulate them for a job well done. Even Risner himself got a kick out of it and gave a shout out:

On Thorn's post, you can see Risner often in an all-out sprint, rushing to reach his tackled teammates after so that he can help them up off the turf. In this particular edit, he is always the first to reach his tackle teammate and often the only other player there, helping his guys off the turf or congratulating them on a positive play.

If you were a fan sitting on the fence about whether or not you want Risner to come back to the Bengals, after watching Thorn’s film, you will undoubtedly be championing his return.

Dalton Risner embraces the love from Bengaldom

Risner retweeted Thorn’s post with a “Much love B.” He added a track runner and a cloud of dust to drive home the world-class speed he showed as he reached his teammates, either to help them up or to celebrate their success.

But Risner has already thrown around a lot of love for his teammates and coaches. He stated his desire to return to the Queen City so he can play for and with Zac Taylor, Dan Pitcher, Joe Burrow, Chase Brown, Tee Higgins, Ted Karras, and Amarius Mims.

After listening to Dalton Risner Monday, it sure feels like the Bengals could use much more of his type in 2026. The right guard exudes enthusiasm for Cincinnati, Joe Burrow, the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/dH27g9uwfD — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 6, 2026

And for as much love Risner is giving out, he is receiving in return.

The locker room and the fanbase agree on Risner

Bengals fans already wanted Risner to return for next season. Heck, there was a very loud majority of people on Beyonce’s internet who made it clear they wanted Risner last season before he signed with the Bengals. That outcry has only gotten louder now that Risner barrels dangerously close to free agency.

But the fans are not the only ones who want Risner to return. Starting right tackle Amarius Mims was emphatic with his praise for Risner and was excited to make Cincinnati home for the soon-to-be free agent.

"I love playing beside him. Man, I hope we can make this happen." #WhoDey



OT Amarius Mims shared with @JamesRapien the importance of Dalton Risner to this Bengals' o-line.



presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/bCJeZKj2Qy pic.twitter.com/Jw7w6HdYjB — Enter the Jungle Show (@CinBengalsTalk) January 12, 2026

Long before Mims’ appraisal, at the beginning of this season, Karras acknowledged Risner's professionalism after filling in for an injured Lucas Patrick, which made Risner blush.

Now the only question is, will the Bengals’ front office listen to the fans, players, and Risner and negotiate a contract that will keep the guard with the organization for a couple more years?

With the trending video that Thorn posted of Risner, the calls for re-signing the guard will become impossible for the Bengals’ brass to ignore. That is, if they were not already.

More Bengals News and Analysis