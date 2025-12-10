Week 14 reminded Bengals fans why previously injured star is so important

When the dust settled on the Cincinnati Bengals' latest loss in a season too full of them, there wasn't much to focus on except for how dejecting it was to clinch the team's first losing record since 2020.

This past Sunday's 39-34 loss to the Bills at Buffalo confirmed that the Bengals are far away from being in the AFC's upper echelon. Or at least they need to nail the offseason like they haven't in a long time to inject themselves into that conversation.

One huge positive to take from the latest defeat, though, was the resurgence of a somewhat forgotten playmaker.

Mike Gesicki explodes vs. Bills to reestablish status as Bengals X-factor

Joe Burrow balled out in Buffalo, save for the two fluky interceptions he threw on consecutive throws in the fourth quarter. One way the Bengals really attacked the Bills' top-ranked pass defense was making Mike Gesicki a focal point of the game plan.

A chest injury derailed Gesicki for much of 2025, which is a bummer especially after he signed a thee-year, $25 million contract to stay in Cincinnati. He logged 65 catches last season and was in line for a prominent role again.

Week 14 was a strong reminder of why Burrow advocated so much for Gesicki to remain a Bengal. Joe Brrr turned Gesicki's way time and again in the Buffalo snow, cutting spirals through the elements to him all afternoon to the tune of six catches on six targets for 86 yards and a TD.

The Bengals' linebackers were exposed (again) by Buffalo's strong trio of tight ends. That overshadowed how much of a splash Gesicki made on Sunday.

Cincinnati's defense in general has cast a long shadow over the whole season, and frankly, did so in 2024 as well, squandering Burrow's MVP-caliber year amid a 4-8 start. The five-game winning streak to close the schedule wasn't enough to sneak into the postseason.

But all the encouraging signs from Gesicki bode well for 2026. This Bengals team has struggled to find a viable WR3. Gesicki functions that way a lot of the time, as he often aligns in the slot.

That means Gesicki isn't just beating linebackers. He was giving star Buffalo nickel Taron Johnson all he could handle when they matched up against each other.

Bengals wideout Andrei Iosivas hasn't progressed as hoped in Year 3. The team just waived 2024 third-round pick Jermaine Burton. Bad player safety management has landed Tee Higgins back in the concussion protocol, which puts him in jeopardy of missing the final four games.

So yeah, the receiving corps looks rough behind Ja'Marr Chase.

Gesicki is the difference-making matchup nightmare who's showing he was well worth the lucrative investment to keep him around. He should only see his importance increase down the stretch, and if he stays healthy, Gesicki should unlock a whole new level to the Bengals' passing attack next season.

I know. "Next season." Not how we Who Dey Heads aspired to think come early December.

