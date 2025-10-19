Weighing whether Bengals should upgrade from Zac Taylor as head coach

Well, here we are, another Joe Burrow-less season is underway. I, and everyone else, can’t believe we’re here again as Cincinnati Bengals fans. Another year of Burrow’s greatness cut short (at least for now), and just when the AFC North is struggling.

Joe Burrow’s absence is absolutely gut wrenching, but his absence has really exposed a lot in such a short time; it’s shown us that this team struggles without him. But, in a way, it all starts with the head coach to help pick up the pieces, and Zac Taylor hasn’t always.

So that brings up the question, as to if a new head coach is the answer.

Bengals' bigger picture of a potential post-Zac Taylor era

Credit where credit is due, Joe Flacco has been a great addition who is already making a positive difference this season, and he seems to be taking to the play style in Cincinnati. Thursday’s win against the Steelers was a confidence boost for everyone, the first glimmer of hope since Burrow was on the field.

But, big picture, when one has a talented roster of Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson, etc. and still misses playoffs year after year, something must be called into question.

Two things can be true at once. Taylor has proven he can elevate quarterbacks like Flacco and Jake Browning for stretches of time to keep the team afloat. However, his system has also resulted in three basically season-ending injuries for Burrow.

Cincinnati isn't an organization that pulls off a lot of impulsive transactions, though. Dumping Taylor prior to his contract expiring after the 2026 season would be out of character.

Could Bengals find a suitable play-caller to replace Zac Taylor?

The season record does fall on the coaching and play calling as well. Zac Taylor has had his moments of course, but lately the play calling, and a lack of boldness has hurt this already Burrow-less team. Burrow’s ability to deliver on his own won’t work forever, so fresh ideas, voices, and boldness is what this group needs.

Fans have voiced their opinion about wanting a new head coach, and with a season of tough opponents ahead, the opportunity is ripe for to change.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady is one candidate who will more than likely be a head coach in the future (as of this writing), and he would definitely bring a new perspective and an element of boldness that the team is missing.

Final Answer: Should the Bengals pursue a new head coach?

As of this writing Zac Taylor’s Cincinnati coaching record is 49-56-1. Whenever Burrow is not playing, the Bengals are almost never favored to win.

Despite a really impressive Week 7 victory over the Steelers of all teams, a new head coach would still give the team a new, solid foundation to be even better. So yes, a new head coach is needed, for Burrow, the team, and the fans.

