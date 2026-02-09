What Bengals should do this offseason vs. how they will (likely) disappoint

This offseason has been eventful around the league to say the least, and it’s only February. Many coaches have been relieved of their duties so far, including the whole AFC North except for them Cincinnati Bengals.

Granted, this isn’t too out of the ordinary, as this is the time of year for it. However, the Bengals' division has undergone a drastic shift to say the least, and it will be very different next season coaching-wise.

This brings up the question as to what the Bengals should do this offseason to ensure they don't miss the playoffs yet again. So let’s compare and contrast what moves Cincinnati should make, versus the sad reality of what will most likely happen.

Bengals can't be bothered to make a coaching change

What the Bengals should do - Here’s the thing, lots of teams are doing it because they fell short of the season they wanted. A Cincinnati coaching/coordinator shakeup, however that may look, would give Cincinnati the fresh perspective they desperately need after their 6-11 season. In fact, Zac Taylor is the only AFC North coach remaining after the 2025 season.

What they likely will do - We know this team. Both Taylor and Al Golden will stick around and will be given another shot. Granted, the defense did play much better as the season went on, so hopefully that will continue into next season.

Another big-armed backup quarterback? Think more game manager

What the Bengals should do - As much as we may not like to admit it, Joe Burrow has a major injury in what seems like every other season. So, a solid backup is needed, and that should be Joe Flacco. Despite the wins and losses, Flacco played some quality football, and even put up career highs last season. He was embraced the second he became a Bengal, and had a great run that ideally shouldn’t end yet.

What they likely will do - Flacco’s contract is only one-year long, so he’ll most likely move on. While Browning’s future with the team is uncertain, it wouldn’t be surprising if he was given another go at it. Alternatively, they may go for someone new entirely, such as Kirk Cousins. Cousins is expected to be let go from Atlanta, and would be a great choice. If it can’t be Flacco, it should be someone like Cousins, who knows the game and is in need of a fresh start.

Ah yes, the Trey Hendrickson drama...

What the Bengals should do - Trey Hendrickson has become the heart of the defense, just a great guy on and off the field. Fans felt a sense of ease when Hendrickson was healthy and on the field coming for a quarterback. In the 2024 campaign, he had 17.5 sacks, which led the league that year. In a perfect world, he would stay a Bengal.

What they likely will do - As much as many may want an extension to happen, it’s highly unlikely. It’s weird to think that we’ve seen him play his last game in Cincinnati and that it could be my last time writing about him, if and when he leaves. But the Bengals would need to pick up a veteran replacement, like Maxx Crosby or Joey Bosa. Someone who is already a solid player who can slide into this defense and make it elite. Whoever they are will surely have huge shoes to fill.