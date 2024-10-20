Who are the announcers and referees for Bengals vs. Browns today?
Another fall Sunday is here, which means it's time for another Cincinnati Bengals game. It's hard to believe that it's already Week 7, but sure enough, it is. Today, the Bengals travel to Cleveland to take on the rival Browns in their seventh game of the season.
The Bengals enter the game third in the AFC North standings with a record of 2-4, while the Browns sit below them in the fourth and final spot at 1-5. Regardless of record, this game promises to be a competitive one as these two teams don't like each other too much. Plus, the Bengals haven't won a game in Cleveland since 2017, so they should be extra hungry for a win.
Below you'll find the full list of announcers (for both television and radio) and referees for the Week 7 showdown between the Bengals and Browns, along with some additional viewing and listening information.
Announcers for Bengals vs. Browns
The game between the Bengals and Browns will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. The game will air on CBS and announcers for the game are as follows:
- Play-by-Play: Spero Didas
- Analyst: Adam Archuleta
- Sideline Reporter: Aditi Kinkhabwala
The game will also be available via radio. It will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. It will also be live on SiriusXM (channel 386). Announcers for the radio broadcast are:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
Referees for Bengals vs. Browns
Ron Torbert (No. 62) will serve as the crew chief for the battle between the Bengals and Browns. Torbert is in his 11th season as a referee in the NFL. Interestingly enough, Torbert was an official for two of the toughest losses in Bengals franchise history: Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 AFC Championship Game.
That might make Bengals fans worry a bit. Overall though, the Bengals actually have a winning record (9-5) with Torbert on the field, per Sports Illustrated. Torbert obviously won't be out on the field alone either. Instead, he will be joined by a complete crew, which you can see in full below (via Football Zebras):
- Umpire - Barry Anderson
- Line Judge - Brian Bolinger
- Down Judge - Frank LeBlanc
- Field Judge - Ryan Dickson
- Side Judge - Keith Washington
- Back Judge - Tony Josselyn
- Replay Official - Mike Chase
- Replay Assistant - Jamie Alfieri-Tuss