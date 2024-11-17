Who are the announcers and referees for Bengals vs. Chargers today?
The Cincinnati Bengals will look to keep their playoff hopes alive tonight when they take on the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday Night Football. The matchup between the two teams is the first since December of 2021. With both teams fighting for playoff positioning in the AFC, the game promises to be a competitive one.
Below you'll find the full list of announcers (for both television and radio) and referees for the Week 11 showdown between the Bengals and Chargers, along with some additional viewing and listening information.
Announcers for Bengals vs. Chargers
The game between the Bengals and Chargers will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The game will air on NBC and Peacock and announcers for the game are as follows:
- Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico
- Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
- Sideline Reporter: Melissa Stark
The game will also be available via radio. It will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. It will also be live on SiriusXM (Ch. 226). Announcers for the radio broadcast are:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
Referees for Bengals vs. Chargers
Brad Allen (No. 122) will serve as the crew chief for the battle between the Bengals and Chargers. Allen is in his 11th season as a head referee in the NFL. This will actually be Allen's second Bengals game of the season, as he also served as the referee for Cincinnati's 38-33 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 3. Overall, the Bengals are 4-4 with Allen as the head referee, per Sports Illustrated.
Allen obviously won't be out on the field alone either. Instead, he will be joined by a complete crew, which you can see in full below (via Football Zebras):
- Umpire - Duane Heydt
- Line Judge - Walter Flowers
- Down Judge - Sarah Thomas
- Field Judge - Rick Patterson
- Side Judge - Chad Hill
- Back Judge - Tyree Walton
- Replay Official - Kevin Brown
- Replay Assistant - Durwood Manley