Who are the announcers and referees for Bengals vs. Cowboys tonight?
The Cincinnati Bengals are back in action tonight as they're set to take on the Cowboys in Dallas on Monday Night Football in Week 14. Both teams currently sit third in their respective divisions and both are outside of the playoff picture in their respective conferences. But, both will still be looking to put on a show for a national audience on Monday night.
Below you'll find the full list of announcers (for both television and radio) and referees for the Week 14 showdown between Cincinnati and Dallas, along with some additional viewing and listening information.
Announcers for Bengals vs. Cowboys
The game between the Bengals and Cowboys will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will air nationally on ESPN and announcers for the game are as follows:
- Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
- Analyst: Troy Aikman
- Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters
The game will also be available via radio. It will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. It will also be live on SiriusXM (Ch. 226). Announcers for the radio broadcast are:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
Referees for Bengals vs. Cowboys
Scott Novak (No. 1) will serve as the crew chief for the battle between the Bengals and Cowboys. Novak is in his sixth season as a head referee in the NFL. This will be the second Bengals game that Novak works this season, as he was also the referee for Cincinnati's Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Overall, Novak has been the head referee for Cincinnati on six previous occasions. The Bengals went 2-4 in those contests. Novak obviously won't be out on the field alone on Monday night. Instead, he will be joined by a complete crew, which you can see in full below (via Football Zebras):
- Umpire - Mark Pellis
- Line Judge - Mark Stewart
- Down Judge - Brian Sakowski
- Field Judge - Terry Brown
- Side Judge - David Meslow
- Back Judge - Terrence Miles
- Replay Official - Matt Sumstine
- Replay Assistant - Tim England