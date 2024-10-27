Who are the announcers and referees for Bengals vs. Eagles today?
Welcome to another NFL Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Philadelphia Eagles today in a game that will feature two teams on two-game winning streaks. The Bengals have yet to win at home this season, as they're 0-3 within the friendly confines of Paycor Stadium.
Meanwhile. the Eagles have never won in Cincinnati, and they haven't even beaten the Bengals anywhere since December of 2000. One of those streaks will be snapped today, and Bengals fans are hoping that it's the former.
It's an important game between two teams fighting for playoff positioning in their respective conferences, and it also happens to feature a matchup of arguably the two best receiving tandems in the entire NFL in Ja'marr Chase and Tee Higgins and A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Below you'll find the full list of announcers (for both television and radio) and referees for the Week 8 showdown between the Bengals and Eagles, along with some additional viewing and listening information.
Announcers for Bengals vs. Eagles
The game between the Bengals and Eagles will kick off at 1 p.m.. ET. from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The game will air on CBS and announcers for the game are as follows:
- Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle
- Analyst: Charles Davis
- Sideline Reporter: Evan Washburn
The game will also be available via radio. It will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. It will also be live on SiriusXM (channel 386). Announcers for the radio broadcast are:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
Referees for Bengals vs. Eagles
John Hussey will serve as the crew chief for the battle between the Bengals and Eagles. Hussey is in his 10th season as a referee in the NFL. Cincinnati has some experience with Hussey, as he has been the head referee for the Bengals on nine previous occasions. The Bengals are 5-4 in those contests, including 3-1 in the last four, according to Sports Illustrated.
Hussey obviously won't be out on the field alone either. Instead, he will be joined by a complete crew, which you can see in full below (via Football Zebras):
- Umpire - Tony Michalek
- Line Judge - Carl Johnson
- Down Judge - Max Causey
- Field Judge - Anthony Flemming
- Side Judge - Allen Baynes
- Back Judge - Matt Edwards
- Replay Official - Andrew Lambert
- Replay Assistant - Sebrina Brunson