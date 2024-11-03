Who are the announcers and referees for Bengals vs. Raiders today?
Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow dubbed today's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders as a "must-win" for Cincinnati, and after a 3-5 start to the season, it's tough to disagree with him. This one is important, and that goes for the Raiders too, who also desperately need a win if they're going to bounce back after a 2-6 start. Both teams will be fighting to save their season, so the intensity level should be high.
Below you'll find the full list of announcers (for both television and radio) and referees for the Week 9 showdown between the Bengals and Raiders, along with some additional viewing and listening information.
Announcers for Bengals vs. Raiders
The game between the Bengals and Raiders will kick off at 1 p.m.. ET. from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Bengals have yet to win a game at home this season, so they will be looking to break that streak today. The game will air on Fox and announcers for the game are as follows:
- Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler
- Analyst: Daryl Johnston
- Sideline Reporter: Laura Okmin
The game will also be available via radio. It will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. It will also be live on SiriusXM (channel 229). Announcers for the radio broadcast are:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
Referees for Bengals vs. Raiders
Brad Rogers (No. 126) will serve as the crew chief for the battle between the Bengals and Raiders. Rogers is in his sixth season as a head referee in the NFL. Interestingly enough, Rogers' first game as a referee was also Zac Taylor's first game as head coach of the Bengals, per Sports Illustrated. That was Cincinnati's season opener against Seattle back in 2019. The Seahawks pulled out a 21-20 victory in that game.
Overall, Rogers has served as the head referee for three previous Bengals games, including Taylor's debut, and Cincinnati has a 1-2 record in those contests. Rogers obviously won't be out on the field alone either. Instead, he will be joined by a complete crew, which you can see in full below (via Football Zebras):
- Umpire - Bryan Neale
- Line Judge - Kevin Codey
- Down Judge - Kent Payne
- Field Judge - Joe Blubaugh
- Side Judge - Anthony Jeffries
- Back Judge - Greg Yette
- Replay Official - Roddy Ames
- Replay Assistant - Artenzia Young-Seigler