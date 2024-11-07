Who are the announcers and referees for Bengals vs. Ravens today?
The Cincinnati Bengals will get a shot at revenge tonight when they take on the Ravens in Baltimore on Thursday Night Football. Baltimore bested Cincinnati in overtime in Week 5, and now the Bengals will look to even the score.
Below you'll find the full list of announcers (for both television and radio) and referees for the Week 10 showdown between the Bengals and Ravens, along with some additional viewing and listening information.
Announcers for Bengals vs. Ravens
The game between the Bengals and Ravens will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The game will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and announcers for the game are as follows:
- Play-by-Play: Al Michaels
- Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
- Sideline Reporter: Kaylee Hartung
The game will also be available via radio. It will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. It will also be live on SiriusXM. Announcers for the radio broadcast are:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
Referees for Bengals vs. Ravens
Clete Blakeman (No. 34) will serve as the crew chief for the battle between the Bengals and Ravens. Blakeman is in his 15th season as a head referee in the NFL. This will be Blakeman's fourth time calling a game between the Bengals and Ravens, and his 16th overall Cincinnati game as a head referee, per Sports Illustrated.
The Bengals are 8-7 in games that Blakeman has served as the head referee, including 2-1 in games against Baltimore. Most recently, Blakeman served as the crew chief for Cincinnati's season-opening loss to the Cleveland Browns in 2023.
Blakeman obviously won't be out on the field alone either. Instead, he will be joined by a complete crew, which you can see in full below (via Football Zebras):
- Umpire - Scott Campbell
- Line Judge - Julian Mapp
- Down Judge - Dana McKenzie
- Field Judge - Karina Tovar
- Side Judge - James Coleman
- Back Judge - Jonah Monroe
- Replay Official - Chad Adams
- Replay Assistant - Amber Cornell