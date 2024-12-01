Who are the announcers and referees for Bengals vs. Steelers today?
If it feels like it's been a long time since the Cincinnati Bengals played football, that's because it has been. Two weeks to be exact. But, fear not, because the beloved Bengals are back in action today in a must-win matchup with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Bengals need a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive for another week, while the Steelers while be looking to maintain their spot at the top of the AFC North standings. It's an important game with a lot on the line.
Below you'll find the full list of announcers (for both television and radio) and referees for the Week 13 showdown between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh, along with some additional viewing and listening information.
Announcers for Bengals vs. Steelers
The game between the Bengals and Steelers will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET. from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The game will air on CBS and announcers for the game are as follows:
- Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle
- Analyst: Charles Davis
- Sideline Reporter: Evan Washburn
The game will also be available via radio. It will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. It will also be live on SiriusXM (Ch. 226). Announcers for the radio broadcast are:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
Referees for Bengals vs. Steelers
Shawn Hochuli (No. 83) will serve as the crew chief for the battle between the Bengals and Steelers. Hochuli is in his seventh season as a head referee in the NFL. This will be Hochuli's first Bengals game of the season, and it will be his second Steelers game. He also served as the referee for Pittsburgh's 20-17 loss to Dallas in Week 5.
Hochuli obviously won't be out on the field alone either. Instead, he will be joined by a complete crew, which you can see in full below (via Football Zebras):
- Umpire - Terry Killens
- Line Judge - Tim Podraza
- Down Judge - Patrick Holt
- Field Judge - Jason Ledet
- Side Judge - Jim Quirk
- Back Judge - Jimmy Russell
- Replay Official - Jamie Nicholson
- Replay Assistant - Adam Choate