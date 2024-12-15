Who are the announcers and referees for Bengals vs. Titans today?
The Cincinnati Bengals are back in action today. After pulling out a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football last week, the Bengals will look to extend their winning streak to two against the Tennessee Titans. The game is an important one for the Bengals, as they'll look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive for another week.
Below you'll find the full list of announcers (for both television and radio) and referees for the Week 15 showdown between Cincinnati and Tennessee, along with some additional viewing and listening information.
Announcers for Bengals vs. Titans
The game between the Bengals and Titans will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET. from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The game will air on FOX and announcers for the game are as follows:
- Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
- Analyst: Daryl Johnston
- Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters
The game will also be available via radio. It will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. It will also be live on SiriusXM (Ch. 386). Announcers for the radio broadcast are:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
Referees for Bengals vs. Titans
Craig Wrolstad will serve as the crew chief for the battle between the Bengals and Titans. Wrolstad is in his sixth season as a head referee in the NFL. Wrolstad has been the head referee for a Bengals game on nine previous occasions and Cincinnati went 5-4 in those games. However, the Bengals have gone just 1-4 over their last five games with Wrolstad as the referee, per Sports Illustrated.
Wrolstad obviously won't be out on the field alone. Instead, he will be joined by a complete crew, which you can see in full below (via Football Zebras):
- Head Referee: Craig Wrolstad
- Umpire: Steve Woods
- Down Judge: Danny Shot
- Line Judge: Brett Bergman
- Field Judge: Jeff Shears
- Side Judge: Frank Steratore
- Back Judge: Rick Martinez
- Replay Official: Gavin Anderson
- Replay Assistant: Ken Hall