Why Bengals fans should root for Chargers to beat Broncos on Thursday Night Football

Several things need to happen in order for the Cincinnati Bengals to avoid missing out on postseason play for a second consecutive season. They need to win all three of their remaining games. They also need both the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts to lose at least one of their remaining contests. Lastly, they need either the Denver Broncos or Los Angeles Chargers to go 0-3 to end the season.

Interestingly enough, the Broncos and Chargers are set to meet on Thursday Night Football in Week 16 in a matchup that will have major implications for the postseason picture in the AFC. So, who should Bengals fans be rooting for in the game between Denver and L.A.?

Bengals fans should want Chargers to beat Broncos on TNF

Bengals fans should be rooting for the Chargers on Thursday night, largely because of the team's remaining schedules. After Week 16, L.A.'s two remaining games come against the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders -- two teams well outside of the playoff picture in the AFC and with little to play for outside of pride. In fact, a case could be made that it might even behoove both of those teams to lose out in order to improve their draft position.

Meanwhile, Denver's final two games come against the Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, who currently have the best record in the NFL. Both of those teams still have something to play for this season and should be heavily motivated to win.

Denver's closing stretch is much tougher than L.A.'s, which would make it more likely that the Broncos would lose out, on paper at least. Plus, a Denver loss would set up a scenario where the Bengals host the Broncos in Week 17 with their season on the line. That game will take place during the afternoon on Saturday, Dec. 28.

The Broncos are currently 9-5. If they get to 10 wins, there's no way that the Bengals would be able to catch them in the standings. But, if L.A. wins on Thursday, both the Broncos and Chargers would be 9-6, and the Bengals could technically catch them both (although the Chargers would still hold the tiebreaker over Cincinnati due to their win earlier this season).

Of course, all of this hinges on the Bengals taking care of business against the Browns in Week 16. They can't afford to overlook that one. Doing so would end their playoff hopes before they even get a chance to play against Denver.