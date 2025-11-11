Why Dylan Fairchild is the Bengals’ most underrated building block

In a season filled with unexpected twists for the Cincinnati, one of the most encouraging developments has come from a player few outside the building are talking about -- rookie left guard Dylan Fairchild.

A third-round pick out of Georgia (No. 81 overall in April), Fairchild has quietly emerged as one of the most reliable young interior linemen in football, giving Cincinnati a building block for both the present and future.

The Bengals’ season as a whole has been a turbulent one. Joe Burrow’s injury derailed much of any hope around the unit, and since then, the offense has cycled through Jake Browning and Joe Flacco, who’s sparked life into the unit with 11 touchdown passes in the past month.

Yet through all the change under center and along the offensive front, Fairchild’s steady play has been a stabilizing force.

Dylan Fairchild a rare bright spot amid Bengals' draft woes

At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Fairchild fits the Bengals’ desired profile for interior linemen -- strong, physical, and technically disciplined. And what’s continued to pop on tape in his rookie campaign is how quickly he’s adapted to the pro game’s physicality and complexity.

Through 412 offensive snaps, Fairchild has allowed just one (!) sack across 266 pass-blocking reps and committed just four penalties. Strong marks for a first-year player adjusting to NFL fronts and the speed at which they operate.

That consistency hasn’t come easy. Fairchild has faced a gauntlet of interior defenders this season -- from explosive 290-pound gap shooters to massive space-eaters north of 330. Yet, he’s held his own through leverage, hands, and a patient, balanced anchor.

Additionally, his ability to drive through his lower half, a staple from his Georgia days, shows up in the run game where he’s been able to displace defenders at the point of attack and create creases for Cincinnati’s rushing offense. It's not easy to do at the NFL level, let alone from a first-year ballplayer, but the tape has been that good.

In pass pro, while the pressure numbers remain steady from week to week -- as expected for a rookie -- the encouraging part is how he rarely loses the same way twice. His technique is improving with every rep. Whether it’s passing off stunts or resetting his base against a bull rush, Fairchild’s awareness and footwork reflect a maturity beyond his experience.

For a Bengals team trying to retool its offensive line around Burrow, that progress is significant. Protecting their franchise quarterback remains the top priority, and finding a long-term answer at left guard is a major step forward.

He might not generate headlines, linemen rarely do, but Fairchild has been one of the Bengals’ most underrated success stories of 2025 -- a rookie showing early signs of becoming a fixture in the trenches for years to come.

