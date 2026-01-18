Why the 'perfect' 2026 Bengals draft pick at 10th overall will not happen

This article functions in part as an attempt at reverse psychology toward the Cincinnati Bengals' front office. Maybe with some digitized mysticism I can get Duke Tobin to come to his senses and actually pick a high-end impactful player with his first-round draft pick.

The Bengals are picking 10th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. They have a laundry list of needs. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is the only quarterback worthy of being chosen in that range, which puts Cincinnati at an innate disadvantage.

Nevertheless, one major outlet came up with a compelling premise for all 32 teams: Who would be the perfect pick for each? Sadly for Who Dey Nation, Cincinnati's pick is pretty much a pipe dream.

PFF names superstar pass rusher the Bengals' most ideal pick of 2026 NFL Draft

PFF's Max Chadwick named Texas Tech edge defender David Bailey as the perfect Bengals pick at No. 10 overall. You can read his rationale below, which explains in large part why I'd be personally hyped up at the prospect of Bailey landing in the Queen City:

"The Bengals selected one of the best run-defending edge rushers in the first round of last year’s draft in Shemar Stewart and could now target the best pass rusher in this year’s class, Bailey. He led all FBS defenders in PFF overall grade (93.1), PFF pass-rush grade (93.9), pressures (81) and sacks (15)."

Disregard that whole bit about Shemar Stewart. We're all praying he can do something in Year 2.

Going into the 2025 season, there was at least an understanding that it'd take a while for the so-called light to come on for Stewart at the NFL level. We're talking about an all-time great athlete at the defensive end position who managed only 4.5 sacks in three seasons at Texas A&M. You almost have to try not to finish off plays at such a high clip.

So while it may seem redundant to pick Bailey with Stewart still in the fold and 2023 first-rounder Myles Murphy finally coming on in Year 3 this past season, it's really not.

Trey Hendrickson is all but out the door, barring his being slapped with the franchise tag and an ensuing contract standoff (again). Joseph Ossai is also hitting the open market, along with Cam Sample. Cincinnati indeed could use another defensive end.

Sorry for the belated payoff as to why Bailey, in all likelihood, won't don a Bengals uniform in the future. It all boils down to rather arbitrary height-weight measurements that Cincinnati's league-smallest scouting department has never budged on.

On the topic of David Bailey and the Bengals, we don’t expect him to be an option.



The Bengals haven’t drafted a DE/EDGE under 265 pounds on Day 1/2 since Alfred Williams in 1991.



Bailey will likely be in the 245/250 range.



Their process is their process until it isn’t. https://t.co/KbRVDjthO3 — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) December 31, 2025

These thresholds could also disqualify Miami Hurricanes star Rueben Bain Jr., which would be kind of a bummer. He rivals Bailey's production this year with a 92.4 PFF pass rush grade and 66 pressures.

Sorry to say, Bengals fans, but we had all better brace for another draft night of befuddlement.

