Young Bengals CB locking down superstar playmakers hints at defense’s upside

The Cincinnati Bengals' cornerback room could be labeled with the widest array of descriptors of any position group on the team. They're young. Inexperienced. Wild cards. Oozing with talent. Unproven. Will make or break the defense.

Franchise quarterback Joe Burrow feels a "different" vibe around this year's training camp in Cincinnati, and much of that is to do with a defense that's already looking better than yesteryear under new coordinator Al Golden.

Perhaps the biggest benefit these Bengals cornerbacks get is going against the likes of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and the team's loaded receiving corps. If you fare well against these necessarily-capital-D Dudes, chances are you'll fare well on Sundays. Or on Monday Night Football. you catch my drift.

I hesitate to get too enthused about any training camp news, yet it's worth giving credit where it's due. A certain Orange and Black defensive back strung together a series of plays you just don't see every day.

Bengals CB DJ Turner roars back after tough camp start

As an NFL Draft junkie, I pride myself on my projecting how college players will translate to the next level. I've been critical of the Bengals' more recent drafts, but in 2023, I was actually thrilled that they landed Michigan cornerback DJ Turner in the second round. I would've taken him on Day 1, where Cincinnati drafted Myles Murphy instead.

While Murphy hasn't produced much through two seasons, Turner was coming on strong as an NFL sophomore until a broken collarbone cut his 2024 campaign short. It was apparent to beat writers on the scene at Bengals camp that he was still knocking off some rust. That is, until the last practice, where Turner balled out to say the least.

Is locking up the likes of Chase and Higgins any good? Is putting up five PBUs in one practice a decent line? Asking rhetorical questions for the NFL casuals out there who aren't yet acquainted with JuanDrago "DJ" Turner II.

DJ Turner II with another pass breakup. This time in man-to-man coverage on Ja’Marr Chase. Turner is having his best practice of training camp. pic.twitter.com/dDBQ0Rde6b — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) July 31, 2025

Today was DJ Turner day in the indoor. Counted him with 5 pass breakups, with at least one on each of the #Bengals top 3 WRs.



The day wrapped with this win one on one with Higgins.



He’s had a rough camp to this point, but big bounce back today. pic.twitter.com/ARaUKaTxOr — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) July 31, 2025

Yes, that is his real name, and yes, I will shoehorn that fact in wherever I can. JuanDrago Turner II.

A dope name only gets you so far in the NFL. At some point you have to prove it on the gridiron. Once again, Turner was showing signs last season before an injury halted that momentum.

There's no questioning whether Turner has the physical tools to flourish in the Bengals secondary. He posted a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine — and that speed shows up with pads on, to be clear.

Turner is still improving technique-wise. That elite speed allows him to make up ground in a hurry. You saw it on that pass break-up when he was guarding Chase. Not easy to close the gap on the NFL's reigning Triple Crown receiver.

Perhaps the best part of Turner's stellar camp showing was his mindset of trying to be better the next time out, as the Bengals brace for a stadium practice on Saturday night.

“I gotta do better tomorrow. I had a good day today, but I gotta do better tomorrow.” DJ Turner on his impressive defensive performance on Bengals receivers Thursday indoors. pic.twitter.com/6Jj6pMIkH5 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 31, 2025

My guy Zim is going to save me a little writing here to underscore the point of how much youth and talent exists in the Bengals' defensive backfield.

And to quote the immortal Austin Powers...

...As I outline the caliber of athletes the Bengals have at cornerback, by way of their RAS scores.

Like come on. Surely the coaching staff can get it out of [some of] these guys, right? 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/OC72UOATke — Matt Fitzgerald (@MattFitz_gerald) April 29, 2025

Daxton Jor-El Hill — again, his real name — is a former first-rounder who struggled as a safety before finding a home on the boundary at cornerback in 2024. Alas, a torn ACL robbed him of more time to develop on the field. The injuries to Hill and Turner created more chances for Josh Newton last year, and he held his own rather well for a rookie fifth-rounder.

Anything Cincinnati/Al Golden can get out of Marco Wilson would be wonderful. I truly don't; understand that man. Wilson is one of the most athletic corners in NFL history, and I mean that in the 100% literal sense. How he hasn't capitalized more on those extraordinary physical tools is beyond my comprehension.

We'll see if Cam Taylor-Britt keeps flirting with the bench, or if he elevates his consistency to be the high-end starter he's flashed the ability to be at times.

Perhaps a breakout performance like this from DJ Turner is just what CTB and the rest of the group needs to light a fire under themselves and realize their collective destiny as the difference-makers in a potential Bengals Super Bowl team.

