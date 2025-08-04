Young Bengals stud rises from probable draft bust to training camp darling

The Cincinnati Bengals have struggled to back up an epic two-year run that featured a trip to Super Bowl LVI and an AFC Championship Game bid. Consecutive 9-8 seasons have left them on the outside looking in at the playoffs, with a lack of immediate impact from their drafts looming as a big reason.

Cincinnati's 2024 draft class looked promising on paper, but third-round pick Jermaine Burton had a trying maiden pro campaign. The would-be X-factor to the Bengals' passing attack managed only four receptions on 14 targets, and was in coach Zac Taylor's doghouse for a lack of professionalism.

According to the latest buzz out of Bengals camp — backed up by multiple accounts leading up to this newest news — Burton is growing up in a hurry.

Jermaine Burton has made "big jump" according to Tee Higgins

Let's just say the vibes are immaculate in the Queen City right now. Joe Burrow has publicly said there's a noticeable "positive tension" that's lacked the past couple years. Triple Crown receiver Ja'Marr Chase believes "the sky's the limit" for the offense.

And now, based on the insight ESPN's Jeremy Fowler gleaned from his visit to Cincinnati, there's even more reason to be bullish on the offense. In addition to Tee Higgins elaborating on his own positive outlook for the upcoming season with all the contract drama behind him, the veteran wideout was sure to tell Fowler about Burton, who appears to be overcoming his past struggles in a big way:

"I'm going to say it -- he's made a big jump ... mentally...He's in a place where he knows what he's doing. And on top of that, he is out there making plays."

You love to hear a team leader like Higgins call Burton out by name — and Fowler noted that Higgins underscored the word "big" when it came to Burton's development.

The Bengals have no fewer than four dependable, dynamic pass-catchers in Chase, Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, and Mike Gesicki. That's not even counting newly acquired tight end Noah Fant, nor Chase Brown and Samaje Perine out of the backfield. Burton boasts a unique explosiveness, long speed, and a knack for tracking the ball on deep throws.

If Burton is able to contribute in a meaningful way, that only gives opponents more issues to game plan against. He can also help keep the likes of Chase and Higgins fresher throughout a grueling 17-game season.

Those aforementioned four catches Burton did have as a rookie went for 107 yards, which points to his immense upside as a big-play threat. It's a matter of consistency at this point. Burton has shown a lot more of that in his sophomore training camp.

It was never a question of talent for Jermaine Burton but concerns around attitude/professionalism



Looking good at camp, has gotten compliments on his work ethic and demonstrating consistency this offseason



Remember Tyler Boyd? There’s a big role for him pic.twitter.com/TYItPz1aPM — Willie Knows Ball (@WillieKnowsBall) July 30, 2025

“It’s being a professional, taking really good care of my body and finding a good routine for the offseason,” Jermaine Burton said. “I got in the playbook and made sure I was consistent with that. I’m an overall complete receiver. Over time, it’ll show.”https://t.co/a4XKxzpn1Z — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 31, 2025

My second big takeaway from watching practice. Jermaine Burton looks focused. He may turn out to be everything we hoped he would be last year. — The Don Corleon🤵🏾‍♂️ (@SantinoCorleon) August 3, 2025

I don't think the NFL is ready for a world where Burton unlocks anything close to his full potential. These 2025 Bengals may put up 30 a week with ease should that come to fruition.

