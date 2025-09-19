Zac Taylor's announcement is a big boost to Bengals' chances for Week 3 win

As the Cincinnati Bengals gear up to hit the road for Week 3's highly anticipated clash with the Minnesota Vikings, they're certainly licking their wounds a bit. Beyond the devastating news of Joe Burrow's turf toe injury, Cincinnati is banged up at another key spot.

The cornerback position and the secondary in general were areas of concern entering the 2025 season. However, the Bengals have nabbed four interceptions en route to a 2-0 start. A mix of youth and high-end athleticism gives that defensive backfield considerable upside.

Both of Cincinnati's starting boundary cornerbacks popped up on the injury report this week. Although it's bad news for one of them, head coach Zac Taylor has delivered an encouraging report of progress for the other.

Zac Taylor breaks great news on DJ Turner after tough blow for Cam Taylor-Britt

SI's Jay Morrison provided the latest update on Friday from Taylor regarding the Bengals' thin cornerback depth. Whereas Cam Taylor-Britt is doubtful due to a hamstring injury, DJ Turner appears ready to roll and was more of a precautionary addition to the injury report.

Zac said earlier today that even though Turner will be listed as questionable, he expects him to play.



They were just being super careful after Taylor-Britt went down Wednesday.



Shemar Stewart officially rule out. pic.twitter.com/Lx74a1Ztqq — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) September 19, 2025

I've already written about how any limitations for CTB or Turner could spell doom for the Bengals this Sunday. Even though they're squaring off against Carson Wentz, Cincinnati doesn't have the personnel behind its two starting corners to stymie Vikings all-world receiver Justin Jefferson.

Maybe Al Golden's game plan could entail letting Jefferson get his, with a focus on stopping everyone else on Minnesota's offense. The Vikings will already be without typical RB1 Aaron Jones, and at least one key offensive lineman in veteran center Ryan Kelly. Those are big blows in and of themselves.

All those red flags for Minnesota aside, I've seen with my own two eyes how great Kevin O'Connell is at dialing up plays regardless of who's under center or who's blocking. Remember Josh Dobbs' pseudo-Linsanity run from 2023? Who's to say Wentz can't have similar success, or better — especially since Taylor-Britt is likely out and Turner could be physically hampered?

The saving grace for the Bengals is the fact that nickel corner Dax Hill has the versatility to play outside as well. Same goes for Josh Newton, who I presume will take on more of a full-time nickel role this week so that Hill can flex to the boundary.

Whichever way Golden decides to shake up his platoon of cornerbacks, it's a relief to hear that Turner's injury isn't as serious as his Thursday addition to the injury report would suggest.

More Bengals News and Analysis