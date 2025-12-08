The Cincinnati Bengals are just unable to get out of their own way, and at some point, key leadership like head coach Zac Taylor needs to be held accountable for it.

Taylor did buck the trend of slow starts to begin the season 2-0 this year, only to see Joe Burrow suffer another major injury and lose eight of the next nine. Not that the offense that Taylor calls has been a problem for the most part, but the buck stops with him in terms of on-field performance.

In the wake of the Bengals' 39-34 loss to the Bills in Buffalo, the back-to-back interceptions Burrow threw, combined with the greatness of Josh Allen, had more to do with the defeat than Taylor himself.

Doesn't really matter, though. We're reaching a point where the lack of overall preparation, press conference podium sugarcoating, and inability to play complementary football should usher in a big change to move off Taylor in Cincinnati.

Post-mini-bye record, postgame comments & unlikely postseason outlook fuel the fire for Bengals coach Zac Taylor to *be* fired

Zac Taylor has done everything in his power to make it work. It simply might be time for a change. The following remarks at his postgame presser reflected that to me.

"You just saw how we played. There's nobody that can watch that game and say they didn't think we had a chance to win that. And that's what I believe. That's what I believe every time we've walked on the field this year. I think everybody that's watched every game we've played has seen these games come down to this. It's disappointing that this one got away from us, but we've got to find a way to respond next week with a huge home game."

Having fallen to 4-9 on the season, Taylor has clinched his worst record since 2020, when Burrow went down with a devastating knee injury that cut his rookie year short.

You get the sense that the Bengals are one good draft and/or offseason away from vaulting right back into the driver's seat of the AFC North, and into Super Bowl contention. However, Taylor doesn't feel like the right man to lead the way.

Make all the excuses you want for him. Duke Tobin and the front office have provided little help to build a competent defense. That said, Taylor's inability to have his team ready with playoff hopes on the line and a rest advantage is unacceptable.

This stat might be the most unbecoming microcosm of Taylor's tenure:

When you have an elite QB like Burrow, this shouldn't happen.

Even if Taylor turns things around and gets the Bengals back to the postseason in the final year of his contract in 2026, the overall standard in the organization just isn't up to snuff.

Something's gotta give. Taylor's messaging is that of a delusional optimist. You need some of that to become an NFL head coach to begin with. Now it feels as if his words aren't ringing true at all.

Burrow has stood by Taylor time and again. To be clear, the offense isn't the problem. That's the unit Taylor is most responsible for. Having said that, Cincinnati can make an upgrade at head coach thanks to the presence of Burrow alone, and owner Mike Brown must make it happen.

Sure, the Bengals can run it back next year if they're content with these results, but fans are tired of the excuses.

Zac Taylor is a convenient fall guy. Nevertheless, Burrow and the fan base deserve better. It's clear at this point that Taylor can no longer deliver.

