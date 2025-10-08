Zac Taylor's Joe Flacco trade comments answered Bengals fans' prayers

Still feels like the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Flacco trade transpired in some bizarro alternate timeline in the multiverse. Sure enough, however, it's a very real move, loaded with the intention of rescuing the Bengals' 2025 season from disaster.

Jake Browning wasn't cutting it in place of an injured Joe Burrow, so Cincinnati turned to another Joe, surname Flacco. The Bengals beat him in Week 1 when he was the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback.

So now that the deal is sealed, anyone who's everyone affiliated with the Bengals is weighing in. Perhaps nobody's take was more anticipated than that of head coach Zac Taylor, and shoot, the man of very few non-coach-speak words delivered the goods with a subtle-yet-effective message.

Zac Taylor teases evolution of Bengals offense after Joe Flacco trade

In a story from the Bengals' official website that confirmed the Joe Flacco trade did in fact happen, along with backup QB Brett Rypien's release, Taylor dropped a brief statement.

On the surface, what Taylor said feels rather insignificant. Allow me to explain once you've digested it.

"Joe is an experienced quarterback with a history of winning...He is a leader with a skill set that will fit our personnel well. He is a gifted passer with a strong arm, and we are excited to have him on our team."

Taylor's key distinction here? He underscores Flacco's skill set as a nice fit with Cincinnati's *personnel.*

Too often you hear about system QBs, and how their skill set fits into a certain system. The implication here from Taylor, at least as I read it, should be music to the ears of Bengals fans. He doesn't seem married to the stale scheme that's gotten the team in this mess in the first place.

For whatever lack of mobility and advanced football age Flacco has working against him, he can still sling the rock to all areas of the field. The 40-year-old wily vet still makes opponents defend every blade of grass thanks to his ability to nail explosive, downfield passes.

I can't wait to see what Flacco can do — provided just a tidbit of pass protection — with wide receivers like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to launch the ball to. He just might keep the Bengals in the thick of the AFC playoff chase long enough before Burrow's hopeful December return.

As long as Taylor caters the offense to Flacco's strengths — which by the sounds of it, he absolutely will — the Bengals just might be OK. Who would've thought? Not me!

