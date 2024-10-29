Zac Taylor provides update on Tee Higgins ahead of matchup vs. Raiders
Tee Higgins missed his third game of the season in Week 8 as the Cincinnati Bengals were dominated at home by the Philadelphia Eagles, 37-17. Higgins suffered a quad injury during practice that kept him out of the contest. He was also sidelined for the first two games of the campaign with a hamstring injury.
The Bengals are now 0-3 on the season without Higgins, so fans are understandably eager for updates regarding the status of the star receiver. Head coach Zac Taylor provided such an update on Monday,
Tee Higgins is considered 'day-to-day' with quad injury
"We'll take it day to day," Taylor said of Higgins. "There are things he was trying to do Sunday morning. At the end, it was smart to limit that."
It sounds like Higgins was trying to play against Philadelphia, but the team opted to err on the side of caution, which was probably wise. Hopefully the extra time off will be enough, and Higgins won't have to miss any additional time. The Bengals simply can't afford not to have him out on the field. Every single game is critical for Cincinnati from here on out, and Higgins has long established himself as an integral part of the offense.
On the season, Higgins has 29 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns. He's also come up big when it comes to moving the chains with 21 first downs generated. Plus, the attention that he draws from opposing defenses opens up things for Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of the offense.
Now, we'll just have to keep an eye on Cincinnati's injury report leading up to their Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Higgins will assuredly be listed on the report, and he'll likely be a limited participant in practice early on in the week. Ideally, he'll be a full participant by Thursday or Friday. In the meantime, his status will continue to be something to monitor for Bengals fans.