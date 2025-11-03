Zac Taylor said what no Bengals fan wanted to hear about Al Golden

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the midst of a third consecutive disappointing season. Head coach Zac Taylor has the offense humming, and he couldn't be blamed at all if he were to throw defensive coordinator Al Golden under the bus.

As he's wont to do, though, Taylor took the high road in addressing the media on Monday, right on the heels of the Bengals' stunning 47-42 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 9.

Taylor and his coaching staff have a lot to figure out on the defensive side of the ball entering their Week 10 bye. Any amount of time won't bring about any drastic improvements the way that unit is trending, and Taylor isn't about to make any rash calls about who calls the shots.

Zac Taylor sticks by Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden, whose job is safe (for now)

It's not like firing Al Golden is going to bring about a huge defensive turnaround for the Bengals. Nevertheless, doing so would've sent a bold message to the fan base that Zac Taylor isn't content with the status quo.

Taylor instead confirmed that there will be no changes made to the coaching staff during the bye, and that Golden is the defensive coordinator for the foreseeable future.

Zac says no consideration of coaching staff changes.

"These are good football coaches. I'm confident we'll make the changes and find solutions."



"We're all sick how these games have gone, (Al Golden) probably more so than anyone on the planet." — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 3, 2025

If you look back on the start of Taylor's tenure in Cincinnati, he stuck with Lou Anarumo through thick and thin as the team was rebuilding. Once last season happened, and Joe Burrow played at an MVP level only for the defense to let him down, all parties concluded it was best for Anarumo and the Bengals to go their separate ways.

The only problem is, Anarumo is dialing up calls for a solid Indianapolis Colts defense that has played well enough to reign supreme in the AFC through nine weeks with a 7-2 record.

Not a great outcome for Taylor, whose loyalty to Golden stretches back to when the latter was the Bengals' linebackers coach from 2020 to 2021.

Coaches can only do so much to elevate players. Golden is doing the best he can with what he's given. It wouldn't be so bad if the numbers weren't quite literally, historically atrocious.

In terms of the PFF Era (since 2006) the Bengals are on the worst 4 game defensive run in history.



36.0 ppg allowed (32nd)

55.0% +EPA allowed (32nd)

6.6 ypa rushing allowed (32nd)

61.0% scoring drives allowed (32nd)

46 missed tackles (31st, PITT at 47) — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) November 3, 2025

I put more of this on de facto GM Duke Tobin and his inability to draft on defense. Look no further than Cincinnati's rookie class, which is a tire fire.

There are 88 qualified LBs graded this season by PFF.



The Bengals rookie LBs have the bottom 2 spots.



Barrett Carter is 87th out of 88.



Demetrius Knight Jr. is 88th out of 88.



Spending two premium picks on non-premium positions to get this production is as bad as it gets. — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) November 3, 2025

What Taylor must do is not let team captain Logan Wilson get traded away before Tuesday's deadline. Let the bye week bring some logic to Taylor's noggin to reinsert Wilson as a starter over Barrett Carter, and swap out Demetrius Knight Jr. in favor of Oren Burks.

Joe Flacco is on an all-time heater since landing in Cincinnati. The offense is humming. Taylor and the unit he oversees are doing their part. It's time for the defense to do theirs.

In order for the defense to improve at all, experience must be the priority. I don't envision a splashy trade for a defender, but for the 3-6 Bengals to have any playoff hopes, or to have any reason to bring back Joe Burrow this season, they need seasoned vets who know what they're doing on the field.

Carter and Knight are killing this team. Taylor must recognize that. He needs to put Golden in better position to thrive at his job. That starts with the second level of the defense first and foremost.

