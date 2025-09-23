Zac Taylor should take page out of Brian Callahan's playbook to save Bengals' season

The Cincinnati Bengals aren't an organization that embraces a whole lot of, you know, evolution or radical change. However, in the aftermath of Sunday's 48-10 loss in Minnesota, something needs to shift in drastic fashion to save their 2025 season.

Doubts linger around Bengals head coach Zac Taylor — and have for quite some time now. Despite delivering a Super Bowl berth and an AFC title game appearance, Taylor hasn't done a whole lot lately. Fair or not, you can't rest on any laurels in the NFL, especially with a superstar quarterback in Joe Burrow.

Taylor is taking heat for the offensive system he's constructed to support Burrow, which culminated in yet another major injury in Week 2. Although Cincinnati's record is 2-1, this doesn't feel like a winning team at the moment.

Bill Hader's character Dave McLean quotes a dubiously-true Italian maxim in the cult comedy classic Hot Rod in saying, "He who is resistant to change is destined to perish."

So what tweak could Taylor make to help the Bengals turn things around? In light of recent developments surrounding one of Taylor's former offensive coordinators, a clear solution has presented itself.

Ex-Bengals OC Brian Callahan gives up play-calling duties for Titans, and Zac Taylor should do the same

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan decided to give up play-calling duties, ceding the role to QB coach Bo Hardegree.

Not to suggest that Taylor is some atrocious play-caller. After all, just last season, Burrow led the NFL in passing yards and passing TDs. The Bengals falling short of the playoffs can't be put on the offense, though Taylor's penchant for slow starts cost them dearly on that front.

This is more about seeing what you have in current OC Dan Pitcher. Perhaps if Taylor can take a step back, flesh out the game plan in finer detail, and take some pressure off of himself by letting Pitcher get a crack at the play sheet, game days will prove to be much smoother sailing.

Taylor is the man in charge. He can always pivot back to dialing up plays if Pitcher isn't up to the task. Sometimes, change for change's sake is good.

I don't want to get too in the weeds about complex schematics and what have you. Done that aplenty as is, particularly on the topic of the Bengals' anemic rushing attack. Chase Brown's 93 yards on 47 carries aren't a Chase Brown issue, let's just put it that way.

I reckon I speak for Bengals fans when I say that Taylor calls plays like a man who can't see the forest for the trees. Take this response to how bad the run game is after Week 3's disaster in Minneapolis as Exhibit A:

Zac Taylor on the run game: “As a unit, we have to be better in the run game. We have to do a great job identifying scheme that we’ve got a lot of confidence in to be able to give the running backs opportunities. Our guys need to step up and go a great job with that scheme.”… — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) September 22, 2025

Doesn't sound like a man with a plan or many feasible solutions. To sum up Taylor's current offense, there's little creativity or imagination. Minimal horizontal stress put on the defense with dynamic pre-snap motions. An absence of exotic play designs to scheme Cincinnati's playmakers open. Not enough quick completions or adequate screen passes.

In other words, Taylor's system as it stands is suboptimal for a team that was meant to put it all together this year and pursue that long-elusive Super Bowl trophy. Players aren't being put in many good positions to succeed.

NFL Offensive Easy Button Tiers



X = Yards before contact/attempt (rushing ease)

Y = Average separation on targets (passing ease)

Bubble = Team EPA/Play



There is absolutely nothing easy going on in the Bengals offense. It has been dreadful. pic.twitter.com/gW81AmoB6L — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) September 22, 2025

The Bengals can't continue to be such a one-dimensional offense. Inexperienced spot starter Jake Browning can't be playing buddy ball all day with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins due to insufficient answers in the structure of plays. And the defense, while improved this year, isn't good enough to carry the offense if it isn't up to snuff.

I say hand the play sheet over to Dan Pitcher, Zac. What's the worst that could happen? Doesn't feel like the offense can get much worse with a fresh set of eyes/gray matter calling the shots.

