Zac Taylor states the painfully obvious after Bengals' slow start
Following their 1-4 start to the 2024 NFL season, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor took accountability by saying something that many Bengals fans have been saying over the past few weeks.
Zac Taylor takes accountability for Cincinnati's 1-4 start
"I got to put us in a better position, really," Taylor said. "There's a lot of talent on the team, and as the coach, you've got to find ways to maximize that and make sure we're walking off with wins, and I haven't done a good enough job with that."
Thank you, Captain Obvious.
Now, all of Cincinnati's early struggles can't be pinned entirely on Taylor. There are some clear holes on the roster, and the team has been hit hard by the injury bug. But when a roster as talented as the Bengals' starts so slowly, the head coach is usually the first person people look at, and in Taylor's case, slow starts have become a trend.
In the past, the Bengals have been able to quickly bounce back after sputtering out of the gate, but that hasn't been the case this season, in part at least, because of some questionable decision-making on Taylor's part.
It's usually not a good sign when your star players are openly questioning your play-calling after a loss. For what it's worth, though, Taylor was fine with the feedback.
"That doesn't bother me at all," Taylor said. "I have to make decisions that I'll take full blame for when they don't go our way and we lose the game. That's part of my job. That's part of this profession. That's what I love about it, to be honest with you."
Accountability is a good thing, and it's positive sign that Taylor has recognized his role in Cincinnati's slow start. Now, the next step is to make the necessary adjustments in order to save the season before it's too late. There were some high expectations for this team, and if they don't make the playoffs, it would be considered a failure in all aspects.
He's not on the hot seat, yet, but if Cincinnati's struggles continue throughout the rest of the season, questions regarding Taylor's long-term future with the franchise will only grow louder.