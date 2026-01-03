2 Browns defenders quietly auditioning for the Bengals in season finale

In the Battle of Ohio Part Deux, the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns enter the final game of the 2025 NFL season with nothing to play for.

Well, almost nothing.

Every time players step on the field, they are playing for something. And teams have the opportunity to see which players are worthy of going after in free agency.

It just so happens that the Browns have a couple of players at positions of need who could step in and help stabilize and provide depth to the team's weakest position groups.

Devin Bush leads the Browns' free agents who could help the Bengals

Veteran linebacker Devin Bush is possibly suiting up for the Browns for the final time on Sunday as he barrels towards free agency.

Bush has started all season for the Browns, recording 111 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two sacks, and one touchdown. His seven passes defended are the third most on the team. The way he's come into his own after being a relative bust as a top-10 draft pick has gained serious notice in Cleveland.

Devin Bush has thrived in this system pic.twitter.com/lsMfC6ZIJK — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 26, 2025

Bush brings experience, speed, tackling, and an attitude that Cincinnati’s defense could use. Furthermore, he has no love lost for his former teams.

After playing for the Steelers and Browns, the Bengals could use that type of aggressiveness in 2026.

Spotrac predicts Bush will get a significant pay raise this offseason, putting his market value at $9 million, an increase of $6 million over his 2025 earnings.

Pro Football Focus grades him as the fourth-best linebacker in the NFL this season, for those of you who believe in that type of thing.

Cameron Thomas could provide affordable depth on the Bengals’ defensive line

Another less splashy and less costly player the Bengals have a chance to get a close look at is defensive end Cameron Thomas.

Thomas was Arizona’s third-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

This year was Thomas's first full season since 2023. Through 16 games, in limited action, he has recorded 2.5 sacks, 25 tackles, and one tackle for loss.

Myles 🤝 Cam for the huge loss!!#CLEvsBAL on CBS & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/NKLP7Oy1GP — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 14, 2025

Thomas is still young and has potential upside as a pass rusher. In his final season at San Diego State, he compiled 11.5 sacks, 71 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

While he has yet to come close to that in the NFL, his youth and athleticism suggest he might need the opportunity and right scheme to unlock what evaluators saw in him coming out of San Diego State.

all kinds of pressure on that one#CLEvsNYJ on CBS and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/fqcG8D8Liu — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 9, 2025

With Myles Murphy suddenly playing his way into the Bengals’ future plans, and Cedric Johnson and Shemar Stewart almost guaranteed roster spots next season, Cincinnati could use another veteran, rotational piece to round out the defensive line room, at a low cost. Thomas could be a suitable option.

Every snap is an audition as free agency approaches

Even with Cincinnati and Cleveland out of the playoffs, again, every snap counts. For this matchup, it is an opportunity for players to audition for next year’s contract.

It is also an opportunity for teams to entice soon-to-be free agents to contribute to their squad next season.

In Devin Bush and Cameron Thomas, the Bengals get a final shot in a regular-season game to get a close look at two defenders who could help bolster the quality and depth at positions on defense that need both.

