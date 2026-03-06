Free agency, also known as one of the most exciting times in the offseason, is almost upon us! March is a time of trades, signings, re-signings, releases - all the good stuff! While typically exciting, the Cincinnati Bengals haven’t always made the best decisions during this time of year, but hopefully this season, they’ll turn that around.

Here’s the thing, though: There are certain players the team shouldn’t let go of that have had a positive impact. However, there are also players that the team needs to part ways with.

Let's go down the line of strong players the Bengals should re-sign, and a no-brainer free agent who shouldn't stick around in Cincinnati.

Can’t lose - Joe Flacco

I probably sound like a broken record, but Joe Burrow needs a dependable, experienced backup who is ready to step up in a moment's notice. As much as no one wants to see Burrow go down, it may (hopefully not for a while) happen.

Therefore, someone who is seasoned, like Flacco, needs to be on the roster. Flacco played well in Cincinnati, and should be given another season here. With Jake Browning’s future up in the air, this is even more reason to sign Flacco to keep the team afloat if Burrow goes down. Flacco finished out 2025 with 15 touchdowns, and 2,479 passing yards, and could walk away as early as next week.

Can’t lose - Joseph Ossai

If you had asked me three years ago, I probably wouldn’t have added Ossai to this list. However, since then, Ossai has become a reliable playmaker on this defense. The strong relationship between Ossai and Trey Hendrickson (who shouldn’t leave, but is) was one thing that has worked all these years, and it’s weird to think about what this defense will look like next season without these two.

However, Ossai himself is enough of a playmaker in his own right, and Cincinnati should push for him to stay a bit harder. Last season, Ossai had 19 solo tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles. Bigger picture, the team should push harder to keep a playmaker on defense.

Let go - Geno Stone

Thinking back to the day Geno Stone was signed, fans were excited. The team had just signed him from an AFC North rival, and he was coming off arguably his best season so far. However, Stone hasn’t been the signing we all thought he would be. His stats weren’t great as a Bengal, and granted last year was better, the team needs a more consistent safety.

In fact, it’s predicted that Cincinnati will use their first draft pick on a defensive player, and a pick for a safety is highly likely. Ultimately, despite the high hopes, Stone himself hasn’t been able to deliver, and the team needs to let him go.