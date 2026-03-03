Trey Hendrickson's best free agency destination is plain as day to see

The Cincinnati Bengals elected not to place the franchise tag on superstar defensive end Trey Hendrickson. That means he can sign anywhere he pleases once free agency opens.

To be honest, as great of a player Hendrickson was in Cincinnati, it's a relief that both he and the organization decided to go their separate ways. Annual offseason drama and brand-damaging disrespect of another core player were harming the Bengals' already-dubious reputation.

Keeping Hendrickson around on the tag without a plan to trade him, combined with having a soured relationship, wouldn't have made sense either.

So the big question now is, what's next for Hendrickson on the open market? It feels like one landing spot stands out above the rest as by far the most appealing for the All-Pro pass rusher.

Seattle Seahawks would strengthen Super Bowl repeat bid with Trey Hendrickson signing

It'd be understandable if the Seattle Seahawks didn't want to take a huge swing. They have a pretty strong core group of players, and they'll want to ensure they have enough cap space in 2027 to account for the extensions of Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon, barring mere fifth-year option pickups.

Seattle has no shortage of free agents to attend to this offseason. GM John Schneider didn't tag Super Bowl MVP tailback Kenneth Walker III, and it's anyone's guess who the Seahawks will prioritize among their own free agents.

But Hendrickson in the Emerald City just seems to fit. Whether it's a one-year deal or not, I'm sure he'd love the chance to chase history as a critical piece of a possible back-to-back Super Bowl champion.

Only five teams have more cap space than Seattle. Who can make Hendrickson the better blend of competitive offer and chance to win a Lombardi Trophy? I'd argue nobody.

Getting to play for the league's preeminent defensive coach in Mike Macdonald is a strong selling point, too. As is the promise of what future years could bring.

If you look at the Seahawks' situation at Hendrickson's position in the 2027 offseason, signing him now as a possible multi-year preemptive measure makes even more sense. Uchenna Nwosu hits free agency after this coming season, as does Derick Hall, who should get a huge second contract to play elsewhere.

So there go two premier players off the edge, in all likelihood, plus Boye Mafe likely getting a bag from some other team in this year's free agency period.

Although he had a defensive touchdown in Super Bowl LX, Nwosu would save the Seahawks just under $11.5 million against the 2026 salary cap if he's released before June 1. That extra space could help Seattle pay for Hendrickson's contract, along with either core players they want to keep or other outside free-agent talent.

If I were the Seahawks, I'd be on the phone with Hendrickson's representation ASAP. There are multiple avenues to make a deal work, including restructures for wideout Cooper Kupp and quarterback Sam Darnold.

Wish the Bengals would board that restructure train with Joe Burrow, but that's a story for another time. For now, us Who Dey Heads may very well sit back and watch the defending Super Bowl champs be willing to pay Hendrickson what he's worth, while Cincinnati's brass hopefully does enough to justify the decision to let Trey walk.