2 reasons why the Bengals should consider making a coaching change
So far, this 2024 Cincinnati Bengals season has been anything but smooth. Joe Burrow has been playing excellent football, possibly even the best of his career. Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Gesicki have also been having stellar seasons themselves. But, Cincinnati's record doesn’t reflect that at all.
The Bengals have a powerful offense, but a questionable defense, and it frustrates fans that the team can’t consistently deliver. So, the question becomes why? Behind every defensive and offensive decision is the coaching staff that makes the calls. So, that creates a question as to if Zac Taylor and Lou Anarumo are the problem behind the team failing to reach its potential this season.
At this point in the season, the Bengals aren't going to make a coaching change. But, if they miss the playoffs for a second consecutive season, change could be on the horizon. Here are two reasons why the Bengals should consider a coaching change in the near future if they're unable to turn the current campaign around.
Burrow’s greatness being wasted by questionable decision-making
As said before, Burrow himself has been playing excellent football so far, maybe even his best. Which is why this 4-6 record is so frustrating. Burrow, Chase, Hendrickson, and Gesicki have been having incredible seasons, and a 4-6 record is what they have to show for it. The team starts slow year after year, and that comes down squarely to coaching.
Fans aren’t exactly shy about voicing their opinions about Zac Taylor, and at this point, the claims have merit. Whether he is too aggressive or playing it too safe, Taylor can’t strike a balance when it comes to in-game coaching.
Week 10 showed Taylor putting more trust in Burrow and going for it on fourth downs, which is great, but they were mostly unsuccessful in that regard. Perhaps the biggest questionable call that Taylor made was going for two points at the very end of Week 10 instead of a game-tying extra point.
There's merit to the idea of wanting to win the game right there, and not wanting to risk overtime (again) and putting the ball back in Lamar Jackson’s hands, but the failed attempt allowed the Ravens to take a knee and get the win at home. Statistically, Burrow has been excelling, so the coaching is certainly playing a part in the team being 4-6 and a playoff run being in question.
Yes: A less-than-stellar Bengals defense
The defense this season has been all over the place. Some games have been decent defensively, but others -- like Week 10’s loss to Baltimore -- haven't been great. While Trey Hendrickson has been having a great season, and leading the league in sacks, the defense has still not been performing great overall.
Week 10 specifically was filled with missed tackles. The defense let Lamar Jackson have entirely too much time, and quite literally let him slip away and gain yardage. On the flip side, the Ravens defense got to Joe Burrow consistently. The Bengals defense also didn’t perform well in Week 8 against the Eagles, who were essentially marching down the field and consistently outscoring Cincinnati. Maybe a pair of fresh eyes is what this defense needs.