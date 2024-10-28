Social media demands Zac Taylor be fired as Bengals' nightmare season continues
By Mike Luciano
What was already a terrible season for the Cincinnati Bengals has gotten even worse. Despite Joe Burrow putting together one of the best seasons of his career, the poor job that head coach Zac Taylor has done has been so noticeable that his hot seat is quickly reaching five alarm levels.
The Bengals still have not won at home this season as the calendar switches to November, as they dropped to 0-4 at home and 3-5 on the season when they were destroyed by the Philadelphia Eagles. Neither Taylor's offense nor Lou Anarumo's defense will escape the crosshairs of a frustrated fanbase.
While the Bengals still have a shot at the playoffs, the fact they have been this lifeless has certainly been shocking. Taylor did get this team deep into the playoffs before, but that won't save him from a fanbase that was beyond livid with how feckless this team looked against another high-end opponent.
Bengals fans want Zac Taylor fired after loss to Eagles
Between Taylor struggling, Ryan Day narrowly losing to Nebraska at the collegiate level at Ohio State, and the Cleveland Browns figuring it out with Jameis Winston at quarterback, the many Bengals-Buckeyes fans out there are struggling after this showing.
The fact Burrow is having a great season is what has really notched the rancor up a bit. Without a dominant defense, Taylor's ability to coach this team to wins with a high-end Burrow at quarterback has been astonishingly poor.
While firing Taylor is the easy and sexy move most fans would like to see, many are pointing the finger at Duke Tobin for this mess. This team has some clear holes, and Tobin's approaches to fixing them has been extremely questionable, to say the very least.
Mike Brown has been a notoriously patient owner over the years, which is wy Marvin Lewis continued to get chance after chance despite his postseason failures. Some are rightfully worried that same patience will give Taylor a job for life after his run to the Super Bowl.
The faith in Taylor has to be shaken at this point. While this roster isn't great, is this really a team who should be winless at home?
The Bengals need to burn the film from this game. Even if they manage to get back on the right track, Taylor will need to work overtime to get back in the good graces of the fanbase.