Season predictions for the Bengals wide receiver trio
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of, if not the most talented wide receiver trio in the league, and last season they proved that throughout the year. Ja’Marr Chase brought home the Offensive Rookie of the Year, Tee Higgins only got better from year one to year two, and Tyler Boyd has continued his consistent year-by-year campaigns since he entered the league.
The main reason these three are such a threat is their natural unselfishness and ability to complement each other well. Not to mention how young all three still are. So here are predictions for the three in 2022.
Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Boyd
- 2021 season: 67 receptions, 828 receiving yards, 12.4 AVG, five touchdowns (LNG 68 yards)
Boyd got off to a slow start last season, but he was always a factor and, towards the end of the season, had countless big games that helped pave the way for the Cincinnati offense to reach its full potential in the passing game.
- 2022 season predictions: 65 receptions, 856 receiving yards, 13.6 AVG, six touchdowns (LNG 56 yards)
I think Boyd has yet again another excellent season. It will be challenging for the Bengals to generate three 1,000-yard wideouts while also being a team that loves to run the football and could have a 1,000-yard rusher. However, I think they get close to getting that done once again.
Boyd is one of the league’s most underrated slot wide receivers, and his catch/drop radius is one of the best in the league. He doesn’t drop many passes throughout a season, which is vital to having a successful offense and a successful slot receiver.
Cincinnati Bengals: Tee Higgins
- 2021 season: 74 receptions, 1,091 receiving yards, 14.7 AVG, six touchdowns, (LNG 54 yards)
Higgins battled a shoulder injury last year, which held him out a few games. If Higgins had played all 17 games, these stats could have been inflated even more, and he could have been a Pro Bowler. However, I think Tee will continue to take only more extensive and exemplary strides as his career develops.
- 2022 season predictions: 78 receptions, 1,158 receiving yards, 13.2 AVG, seven touchdowns (LNG 57 yards)
If Higgins has another big 1,000+ yard season, he could be in for a big payday when he becomes eligible for a contract extension next summer. Higgins is essential to this offense because he has a trait that Boyd and Chase don’t have: the natural height and size. He can go over the top and win jump balls; he showed that last season when he did it multiple times.
Higgins is just 23 years old, and Chase is only 22, so when you have a pair like that and then mix in Boyd, who is still young but does have some more experience under his belt, the combinations don’t waiver. They feed off of one another, and you can’t double-team one because there will be two others with favorable matchups.
Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase
- 2021 season: 81 receptions, 1,455 receiving yards, 18.0 AVG, 13 touchdowns (LNG 82 yards)
Chase was as good as they come his rookie season, which led him to win Rookie of the Year, but his route running is very underrated, and he can create space and get himself open. Joe Burrow loves to look Chase’s way because of his ability to make plays with the football in his hands; Chase has second-level speed, and once he gets to that second level, it is hard to maintain him.
- 2022 season prediction: 78 receptions, 1,416 receiving yards, 17.6 AVG, 12 touchdowns (LNG 76 yards)
Chase is one of the best wide receivers in the league, and I think he will continue to get better and better as the years go on. He had a great rookie season that will be extremely hard to match. However, he very well could, and these numbers would be very close if reciprocated.
I think he has slight drop-offs in specific categories just because defenses will double Chase more than any other player the Bengals have, and will a year of the film now against him; teams should be able to prepare better against his style of play. However, he is such a good wideout that I don’t think it affects him too much, and he still has a monstrous season for the Cincinnati Bengals.